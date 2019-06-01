Twilight actor Robert Pattinson is officially The Batman

Warner Bros. has signed Robert Pattinson as the star of The Batman, the trilogy of films that Matt Reeves will direct later this year, Deadline reported.

The film tracks Bruce Wayne in the formative stages of Batman. Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics is expected to start later in the year. No official start date has been set for filming. According to Variety, the superhero tentpole hits theaters on Jun 25, 2021.

Pattinson is no stranger to being at the center of a zeitgeist franchise. He played Edward Cullen in the 5-part Twilight Saga opposite Kristen Stewart’s character Bella Swan, before going on the star in High Life and will be starring in Christopher Nolan’s next movie Tenet.

Deadline also reported that 29-year-old Tolkien actor Nicholas Hoult was considered for the role but the 33-year-old Pattinson was deemed more suitable as the film tracks the formative years of the caped crusader.