He’s ‘Patman’: Fans react to former vampire Robert Pattinson as possible new Batman

The former Twilight heartthrob is the top choice to take over Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader.

Is this the dawn of the Patman era?

According to a report in entertainment trade magazine Variety, actor and former Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson is extremely close to becoming the new Batman.

Sources tell Variety that the British actor is in final negotiations to star in The Batman – the forthcoming superhero film directed by Matt Reeves. While he has yet to be officially confirmed, Pattinson is reportedly the top choice to be the new Caped Crusader and the deal is expected to close shortly.



Bella Swan: I know what you are.

Edward Cullen: Say it. Out loud. Say it.

Bella Swan: Batman. pic.twitter.com/X86WL1ojGf — Jeremy Baker (@Jeremy_Baker) May 17, 2019





When Ben Affleck formally retired his Batsuit in January 2017, there was suddenly a void to fill for one of the biggest roles in Hollywood. If Pattinson really signs on the dotted line, the 33-year-old will become the second-youngest actor to ever play Batman on the big screen after Christian Bale, who was 31 when Batman Begins premiered in 2005.



Meanwhile, fans have responded to the Patman excitement, ranging from anticipation to scepticism.



Okay, Robert Pattinson as Batman is awesome. I’m in. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 17, 2019





Dear anyone who is questioning the Robert Pattinson Batman news,



Watch the brilliant GOOD TIME directed by the amazing Safdie Brothers.



Pattinson is going to be an incredible Batman. To this day, Affleck is still my favorite Batman next to Keaton.



LOVE THIS CHOICE. @JOSH_BENNY pic.twitter.com/orrUHWfBQy — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) May 17, 2019

The Batman would also be one of the rare popcorn blockbuster movies the actor will lead since leaving the Twilight franchise behind in 2012. He played brooding vampire Edward Cullen, a role that won him millions of fans worldwide, Pattinson has since embraced edgier, art-house indie fare, working with directors like Claire Denis on High Life and David Cronenberg on Maps to the Stars and Cosmopolis.



People treating Robert Pattinson like it's 2009 need to check what year it is.



The guy has spent this decade almost entirely in arthouse cinema, where he's carved a name for himself as a soulful, daring, brooding actor. In other words, a great fit for Batman. — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) May 17, 2019





He became a wizard, Cedric Diggory, a vampire, Edward Cullen, and now a superhero, Batman. He's living the dreams man, and I am sister jealousy. pic.twitter.com/keKoJYYmVz — clouds (@sqmnthax) May 17, 2019





Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two Planet of the Apes sequels, assumed The Batman directing duties from Affleck, after the actor-director officially stepped down, saying he "couldn't crack it."

The Batman was originally intended to be starring and directed by Affleck, who played the superhero in the last three DC films.

"I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter, but just couldn’t come up with a version, I couldn’t crack it,” Affleck revealed on talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live. "So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it. They got some really good people, so I’m excited.”

Reeves has been developing the elusive project ever since and has been on the hunt for a new Caped Crusader.

Robert Pattinson as Batman??? This exactly why Marvel is better in every way smh pic.twitter.com/TC8WLzEGNh — Gio Ochoa (@LeGioOchoa) May 17, 2019





When you hear that Edward Cullen is the new Batman pic.twitter.com/QTEV66csdK — 🌺Lilia🌺 (@LiliatheLovely) May 17, 2019





Warner Bros., in giving Reeves plenty of time to develop the script, is hoping the latest iteration of the DC icon is done right, following the disappointments of Batman v Superman and Justice League.

Pattinson is about to shoot another film for Warner Bros. He will be in The Dark Knight trilogy director Christopher Nolan next film – currently untitled – co-starring John David Washington, which is set to open July 17, 2020.

Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics film is expected to start middle of this year. No official start date has been set for the film yet, though. Insiders tell Variety filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020.

The Batman is scheduled to hit cinemas in June 25, 2021.

