He’s ‘Patman’: Fans react to former vampire Robert Pattinson as possible new Batman
The former Twilight heartthrob is the top choice to take over Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader.
Is this the dawn of the Patman era?
According to a report in entertainment trade magazine Variety, actor and former Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson is extremely close to becoming the new Batman.
Sources tell Variety that the British actor is in final negotiations to star in The Batman – the forthcoming superhero film directed by Matt Reeves. While he has yet to be officially confirmed, Pattinson is reportedly the top choice to be the new Caped Crusader and the deal is expected to close shortly.
When Ben Affleck formally retired his Batsuit in January 2017, there was suddenly a void to fill for one of the biggest roles in Hollywood. If Pattinson really signs on the dotted line, the 33-year-old will become the second-youngest actor to ever play Batman on the big screen after Christian Bale, who was 31 when Batman Begins premiered in 2005.
Meanwhile, fans have responded to the Patman excitement, ranging from anticipation to scepticism.
The Batman would also be one of the rare popcorn blockbuster movies the actor will lead since leaving the Twilight franchise behind in 2012. He played brooding vampire Edward Cullen, a role that won him millions of fans worldwide, Pattinson has since embraced edgier, art-house indie fare, working with directors like Claire Denis on High Life and David Cronenberg on Maps to the Stars and Cosmopolis.
Reeves, the filmmaker behind the last two Planet of the Apes sequels, assumed The Batman directing duties from Affleck, after the actor-director officially stepped down, saying he "couldn't crack it."
The Batman was originally intended to be starring and directed by Affleck, who played the superhero in the last three DC films.
"I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter, but just couldn’t come up with a version, I couldn’t crack it,” Affleck revealed on talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live. "So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it. They got some really good people, so I’m excited.”
Reeves has been developing the elusive project ever since and has been on the hunt for a new Caped Crusader.
Warner Bros., in giving Reeves plenty of time to develop the script, is hoping the latest iteration of the DC icon is done right, following the disappointments of Batman v Superman and Justice League.
Pattinson is about to shoot another film for Warner Bros. He will be in The Dark Knight trilogy director Christopher Nolan next film – currently untitled – co-starring John David Washington, which is set to open July 17, 2020.
Pre-production on the Warner Bros.-DC Comics film is expected to start middle of this year. No official start date has been set for the film yet, though. Insiders tell Variety filming could start in late 2019 or early 2020.
The Batman is scheduled to hit cinemas in June 25, 2021.