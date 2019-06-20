U2 announces 2nd show in Singapore due to overwhelming fan response

The Irish band will perform another night at the National Stadium for their upcoming The Joshua Tree Tour 2019.

Irish rockers U2 will play a second show in Singapore for their upcoming The Joshua Tree Tour 2019. The band will now play on Sunday, Dec 1, at the National Stadium, in addition to their original date on Saturday, Nov 30.

Concert promoter Live Nation announced on Thursday (Jun 20) that the second and final Singapore show is due to the overwhelming response from fans. Tickets for the first night sold out in under two hours after going on sale that morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

U2.com subscribers will be able to purchase tickets from Friday, Jun 21 through to Sunday, Jun 23. There will be a four-ticket limit.

Public sales will begin on Monday, Jun 24 at 10am with an eight-ticket limit.

The band will be making its first appearance in Singapore with these two dates. The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 will kick off in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov 8 before moving to Australia then Asia.

Advertisement