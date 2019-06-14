Mark your calendars: U2 announces date of first concert in Singapore

The Irish rock band will be bringing its Joshua Tree Tour to Singapore for the first time.

Irish rock band U2, one of the world’s best-selling acts, will bring its Joshua Tree Tour to Singapore on Nov 30, promoter LiveNation announced on Friday (Jun 14).

Members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr will perform in Singapore and Seoul for the first time, as well as Tokyo, where the band last performed in 2006 for its Vertigo Tour.

Tickets, priced from S$98 to S$368, are available at the SportsHub website.

Subscribers of the band's website will get first dibs at a pre-sale, which starts at 10am on Monday and ends at 5pm on Wednesday. General sales start at 10am on Thursday. Subscribers can purchase up to four tickets, while the public can buy up to eight.

VIP packages are also available.

The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 kicks off in Auckland, New Zealand on Nov 8. It was announced earlier this week that U2’s New Zealand and Australia shows have sold out.



The tour celebrates the band’s seminal album, which was first released in 1987. It will feature the complete album, played in sequence, alongside a selection of highlights from the band’s extensive repertoire.

The original album, which yielded hits such as With Or Without You and Where The Streets Have No Name, sold more than 25 million albums and catapulted the band to stardom.