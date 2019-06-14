U2 announces date of first concert in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Irish rock band U2, one of the world’s best-selling acts, will bring The Joshua Tree Tour to Singapore on Nov 30, promoter LiveNation announced on Friday (Jun 14).

Members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr will perform live in Singapore and Seoul for the first time, as well as Tokyo, where the band last performed in 2006 for its Vertigo Tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was announced earlier this week that U2’s New Zealand and Australia shows have sold out.

The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 celebrates the band’s seminal album, which was first released in 1987. It will feature the complete album, played in sequence, alongside a selection of highlights from the band’s extensive repertoire.

The tour opened in Vancouver in May 2017. The tour has so far seen sold-out stadiums in North America and Europe, including a hometown concert in Dublin in front of 78,000 fans.

The original album, which yielded hits such as With Or Without You and Where The Streets Have No Name, sold more than 25 million albums and catapulted the band to stardom.

Advertisement