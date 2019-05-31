U2 coming to Singapore for year-end Joshua Tree tour

The Irish band will be performing here for the first time ever as part of the 30th anniversary of the album, which also takes them to Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea

Irish band U2 will continue their Joshua Tree Tour later this year and they’ve announced that they will be coming to Singapore as part of the Asian leg. The tour kicks off in New Zealand on Nov 8.

This will be the first time that Bono and gang will perform here. No other details for the Singapore show have been released at this time.

U2 frontman Bono said: “It’s only taken me 30 years to learn how to sing these songs and it’s great to be able to say that I’ve finally caught up with the band. Our audience has given the Joshua Tree a whole new life on this tour. Doing these shows has been very special for us, a lot of emotion. From the despair of how relevant some of the dark songs are, to the joy, pure fun of the staging… it’s quite a ride.”

He added: “And now we get to do it all over again. Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul… We’re coming for you.”

The band began the 30th anniversary Joshua Tree Tour in 2017 where they hit venues in North America, Latin America and Europe. According to Variety, it was the highest grossing tour of the year. The 50 stadium shows reportedly earned US$317 million (S$437 million) and over 2.7 million fans turned up.

The setlist from the previous tour included the entire The Joshua Tree album with other classics, so expect to hear With Or Without You, Where The Streets Have No Name and Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.

The latest tour will kick off in Auckland on Nov 8 and will then head to Australia where they will perform in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Perth. This will be the first time the band is back in New Zealand and Australia in nine years.

They will then perform two dates in Japan on Dec 4 and 5 before making their way to Seoul on Dec 8. They were last in Tokyo in 2006.

Guitarist The Edge said: “We really, REALLY wanted to bring The Joshua Tree to New Zealand, Australia and Asia. We promised we would and finally, now we can say that we will see you in November. It’s going to feel like a homecoming and we are very excited.”

Pre-sale for U2.com subscribers for the New Zealand/Australia leg starts on Jun 4, with a four-ticket limit per subscriber. For Japan, pre-sale starts on Jun 4 while for Seoul, pre-sale will start on Jun 10.

Noel Gallagher will be supporting the New Zealand and Australia dates.

The Singapore date or venue has yet to be announced.