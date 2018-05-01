UK competition regulator sends Fox-Sky verdict to government

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Britain's competition regulator submitted its view on Rupert Murdoch's attempt to buy all of Sky to the government on Tuesday, giving minister Matt Hancock 30 working days to deliver his final ruling on the deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been investigating whether the deal, announced in December 2016, will give Murdoch too much influence in Britain's news media.

If it receives the green light, Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox will go head-to-head with U.S. cable company Comcast, which made a rival US$31 billion offer for the European pay-TV group on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)