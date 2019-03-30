Both members of Liverpool indie band killed during US tour in head-on collision

The UK duo Her's was tipped as "the ones to watch". The deadly crash with a truck going in the wrong direction also killed their tour manager.

A head-on collision in Arizona between the van of indie duo Her’s and a truck killed four people on Mar 27. Both vehicles burst into flames upon impact.



Officials have not released the names but Her’s record label, Heist Or Hit, said they were bandmates Stephen Fitzpatrick, 24, and Audun Laading, 25, and tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson, 37.



The Liverpool band had finished a gig in Phoenix and were travelling to California in the early hours of Wednesday for their next performance when the accident happened. Officials said the truck was travelling the wrong way on Interstate 10.



The duo was scheduled to play 19 gigs in the US as part of their North America tour after releasing their debut album last year, the label said. They had recently performed at the South By Southwest festival in Texas.



Fitzpatrick came from the town of Barrow-in-Furness in the north of England, according to his Facebook account, while Laading was from Kristiansand, on the south coast of Norway. The pair met while studying at the Liverpool Institute For Performing Arts. They gained recognition after being named as the "ones to watch" by the Guardian, and were featured on BBC Music Introducing.