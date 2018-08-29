UK royal Meghan's wedding dress to go on display

FILE PHOTO: Britain&apos;s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex exit St Georg
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Neil Hall)
LONDON: The gown worn by Meghan Markle at her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry will go on display later this year at Windsor Castle where their lavish marriage ceremony took place in May.

The former US actress, now the Duchess of Sussex, wore a sleek, silk dress designed by Givenchy's Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller at her star-studded wedding to Queen Elizabeth's grandson.

FILE PHOTO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George&apos;s Chapel in Windsor Castle after th
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Matthews)

The exhibition at Windsor, which begins on Oct 26 and runs until January, will also feature her five-meter long veil, embroidered with the flora of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, and a diamond and platinum bandeau tiara, lent to her by the queen which has never been publicly displayed before.

A replica of the frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry worn by Harry will also be displayed.

FILE PHOTO: Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George&apos;s Chapel at Windsor
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle as she arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Danny Lawson)
​​​​​​​

