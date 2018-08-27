US playwright Neil Simon dies at 91: New York Times
U.S. playwright Neil Simon, who became one of Broadway's most prolific and popular playwrights as he combined humor, drama and introspection in works such as "The Odd Couple," "The Goodbye Girl" and "Lost in Yonkers," died on Sunday at the age of 91, the New York Times reported, citing his publicist.
