Above expectations: Venom launches to S$110m, A Star Is Born draws S$58.9m

The unlikely dynamic duo of Venom and A Star Is Born have livened up the fall movie-going season with the best October weekend of all time in North America.

Tom Hardy's superhero tale Venom grabbed US$80 million (S$110 million) at 4,250 sites for Sony and Marvel while the Lady Gaga-starring remake of A Star Is Born earned an estimated US$42.6 million at 3,686 locations for Warner Bros., well above pre-weekend forecasts.

Venom smashed the record for an October opening, topping the US$55.8 million launch of Gravity by 43 per cent, despite savage critical reception.

Venom also dominated at the international box office with US$125.2 million, setting an international record for an October opening. South Korea led the way with US$16.3 million.

Venom and the critically acclaimed A Star Is Born were both able to draw effectively from beyond their core audiences. The strong domestic openings pushed the weekend's total business to about US$174 million, or 15 per cent above the prior mark of US$151.5 million set in 2015 when Matt Damon's The Martian opened, according to comScore.

Sony is hoping Venom will launch a shared universe similar to Disney's lucrative superhero franchise. Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer helmed the film, which carries a US$100 million budget. Hardy portrays Eddie Brock, a journalist bound to the alien entity known as Venom.

Warner Bros.' second weekend of animated entry Smallfoot finished third with US$14.4 million at 4,151 venues, followed by Universal's second session of Kevin Hart-Tiffany Haddish comedy Night School with US$12.3 million at 3,019 locations. Amblin-Universal's The House With A Clock In Its Walls finished fifth with US$7.3 million in its third weekend for a domestic total of US$55.1 million and US$87.4 million worldwide.