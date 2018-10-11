Verne Troyer’s death ruled as suicide

Lifestyle

Verne Troyer’s death ruled as suicide

Alcohol intoxication claimed the actor known for his work in the Austin Powers movies

Verne Troyer Mini Me Austin Powers death dead suicide
Verne Troyer played Mini-me in the Austin Powers series of movies. (Photo: Austin Powers)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

The death of Austin Powers star Verne Troyer was ruled as a suicide in a statement released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, E! News reported.

The statement has the actor’s cause of death listed as suicide by alcohol intoxication.

View this post on Instagram

It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio

A post shared by Verne Troyer (@vernetroyer) on

Troyer, 49, was hospitalised on Apr 3 for reported alcohol intoxication and died three weeks later.  

Entertainment news website TMZ reported that on the night he was taken to hospital, police were called to his home following a report from a friend that he was upset, drunk and suicidal. The actor had been struggling with alcohol abuse for years, even sharing about it on social media.

Troyer, who stood at 81cm tall, is best known for starring in the Austin Powers series of movies as the character Mini-Me. He also had roles in the films Dunston Checks In, Men In Black and Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone.

Source: CNA/my

Tagged Topics

Bookmark