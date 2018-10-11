Verne Troyer’s death ruled as suicide

Alcohol intoxication claimed the actor known for his work in the Austin Powers movies

The death of Austin Powers star Verne Troyer was ruled as a suicide in a statement released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, E! News reported.

The statement has the actor’s cause of death listed as suicide by alcohol intoxication.

Troyer, 49, was hospitalised on Apr 3 for reported alcohol intoxication and died three weeks later.

Entertainment news website TMZ reported that on the night he was taken to hospital, police were called to his home following a report from a friend that he was upset, drunk and suicidal. The actor had been struggling with alcohol abuse for years, even sharing about it on social media.

Troyer, who stood at 81cm tall, is best known for starring in the Austin Powers series of movies as the character Mini-Me. He also had roles in the films Dunston Checks In, Men In Black and Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone.