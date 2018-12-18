Veteran actors honoured at Vasantham’s Pradhana Vizha 2018 awards ceremony

77-year-old Jayaram is now the oldest person to chalk up a win, taking home a comedy acting award.

Actor Jayaram made Singapore television history by becoming the oldest person to win a Pradhana Vizha award at Vasantham’s biennial awards. The ceremony honouring the best in local Indian television was held last night (Dec 19) at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

The 77-year-old was named Best Actor In A Comedy Role for his work in Ithu Namma Veedu.

Advertisement

Jayaram wasn’t the only veteran to receive honours at the event, as the coveted Best Actor award went to 70-year-old Panneeirchelvam for his role in the telemovie, Ninaivugal.

Pradhana Vizha 2018 Best Actor Panneeirchelvam. (Photo: Vasantham)

In addition, Guest of Honour, Mr S Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information, presented a Lifetime Achievement award to the late K Isuran, a veteran artiste who had contributed significantly to entertainment and the community for 40 years. The award was received by Mrs Isuran and son Jaya Ganesh Isuran, the Oli 96.8FM DJ and Vasantham personality better known as Jay Nesh.

Other winners of the night included Gayathri Segaran, who won Best Actress; Vishnu M Anandh, who was named Best Actor In A Villan Role; Elakeyaa Selvaraji, who won Best Info-Ed Host; and Sanchala, who took home the award of Best Child Artiste for the third time. The award for Best Drama Series went to the popular long-form drama Iruvar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In celebration of Vasantham’s 10th anniversary this year, Pradhana Vizha also featured special performances that paid tribute to the channel and took guests on a nostalgic journey through its landmark programmes. The show was hosted by popular Vasantham personality Anandha Kannan.