Veteran actress Lai Meng who appeared in Money No Enough 2 dies

SINGAPORE: Veteran Malaysian actress Lai Meng - who was nominated for a Golden Horse Award for her role in Jack Neo's Money No Enough 2 - died on Sunday (May 6), Malaysian newspaper Sin Chew Daily reported.

Lai Meng was 90.

Lai Meng was the star of popular Malaysian sitcom Empat Sekawan, which ran for about two decades after first airing in the 1960s.

She also appeared in several Singapore films, including Jack Neo's Money No Enough 2 and 2012 comedy film Dance Dance Dragon alongside Kym Ng and Dennis Chew.

She was nominated for best supporting actress at the 2008 Golden Horse Awards.

Chew paid tribute to the actress, who was appointed a Datuk by the Sultan of Pahang in 2013, on Instagram on Monday night.

"It was a pleasure to have had to chance to play your children," he wrote in Chinese. "You were friendly and loved to joke. May you continue to spread joy in heaven."