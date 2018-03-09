Veteran Singapore actor Tay Ping Hui heads to China

One of Singapore television’s most well-known faces explores big opportunities regionally but plans to continue to work with Mediacorp when in Singapore

SINGAPORE: After almost two decades with Singapore broadcaster Mediacorp, actor Tay Ping Hui is setting his sights on China.

The 47-year-old actor is ready to ply his trade regionally with Perfect World Pictures, a Beijing-based entertainment company that produces films and television programs.



Tay is the first Singapore artiste to do so with the company, which recently co-produced Hollywood blockbusters with Universal Pictures such as Pitch Perfect 3, Jason Bourne, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, as well as Oscar-nominated films Darkest Hour and Phantom Thread. Perfect World Pictures was also the Chinese co-distributor on the franchise films Divergent and Insurgent.

Mediacorp’s Chief Content Officer Doreen Neo told Channel NewsAsia that Mediacorp not only fully supports Tay’s next step, but also encouraged it. In fact, Tay’s role as Genghis Khan in Chinese drama The Legend of the Condor Heroes was engineered and “connected” by Mediacorp.

“We encouraged Ping Hui, one of our best talents, to put his skills to work in different environments, including overseas, as such exposure can only add to his skillset,” said Neo. “We are proud of his achievements and our role in providing him with a platform for his talent.”

“We want our artistes to succeed on a bigger platform,” she added. “He can bring his learnings and experiences back to Singapore and share with the industry here.”

Tay is looking forward to the opportunity to shine on a regional stage. “It is every actor’s desire to venture overseas. Mediacorp introduced me to Mr Guo (Jing Yu, Executive Producer of The Legend of the Condor Heroes) and things took off from there,” he said. “The challenges I faced when I was in China were real and tough, but the training, development and experience I have gained through my years in Mediacorp has prepared me well, as I am sure it will be for the future ahead.”

“Nineteen years later, Mediacorp has done a lot for me… it has made me the actor that I am today,” added Tay. “So today is not a sad day, but a joyous occasion.”

Neo also clarified Mediacorp’s stance on contracting artistes, noting that there are “outdated” notions of what an artiste contract entails.

“We have to recognise the fact that the way we manage the business has to evolve, as the landscape and the talent base evolves,” said Neo. “I don’t think a contractual agreement is the only way to do business, or the only way to collaborate. I think we have to embrace a lot more diversity in the way we engage talent, be it behind the scenes or in front of the camera.”

According to Neo, Mediacorp’s relationship with artistes ranges from per-show contracts to annual hours of commitment that vary with each individual, according to the needs of both parties. “We have practiced such variation and flexibility for more than a decade because we understand that artistes would like to pursue opportunities in the industry as well as their personal passions,” she said, adding that Mediacorp wants to do its part in “nurturing our talent”.

“Working with Mediacorp on a project basis gives artistes the most flexibility. Whichever arrangement, we seek to work with the best person for any role. As the media company with the widest range of platforms in Singapore, Mediacorp has an integral role to play in finding and nurturing talent in the industry.”

While Tay takes his first steps into the bright lights of the region, audiences in Singapore can expect to continue watching his performances on local television.

“This is definitely not goodbye – why should it be?” said Tay. “No doubt I will be focusing most of my energy on the China market but I would be delighted to work with Mediacorp again if the role is suitable and my schedule allows. As for these coming months, Singapore viewers can still catch me on Tanglin and a new Chinese drama, Babies On Board, which will debut in May this year.”

Tay will also be seen in an upcoming Chinese period drama Handsome Siblings, as well as a redux of the Ch 8 stalwart series The Awakening to be produced by Perfect World Pictures (Singapore). The intellectual property rights for both The Awakening and another of Mediacorp’s most popular drama serials The Little Nyona have been acquired by Perfect World Pictures.



Said John Ho, CEO of Perfect World Pictures (Singapore): “We are delighted to have Ping Hui as the first Singapore celebrity artiste managed by Perfect World Pictures. There has been growing interest in China in Mediacorp’s evergreen dramas such as The Awakening and The Little Nyonya. Having obtained the IPs from Mediacorp, we are optimistic that the remaking of these series – starring Ping Hui and actors from China – will be a hit with audiences in China, Singapore and the region.”

The Awakening is scheduled for release in late 2019.