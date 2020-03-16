Sorry, mates: Annual Vivid Sydney festival cancelled due to COVID-19

The largest light and music festival in the Southern Hemisphere is one of the Australian city’s key events, and was due to run from May 22 to Jun 13.

The New South Wales (NSW) government announced on Monday (Mar 16) that they are cancelling this year’s edition of Vivid Sydney due to COVID-19.

The move comes after recommendations from the federal government and health authorities to limit non-essential organised gatherings to less than 500 people to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Vivid Sydney is the largest festival of light, music and ideas in the Southern Hemisphere

Destination NSW, the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, said in a statement: “While the cancellation of the event is disappointing and another major setback for the tourism industry, it is the right thing to do to control the spread of infection and keep people safe.”

A spokesperson for Destination NSW added: “Vivid Sydney is a bright star of Sydney’s event calendar so the decision to cancel was not taken lightly. As the event owner, we must follow the advice of health officials to ensure the health and safety of our citizens and everyone involved with Vivid Sydney.”

No further information is available at this point in time, but Destination NSW has assured that the event would return in 2021.