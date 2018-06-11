A smartphone brand wants World Cup football fans to do this dance together

SINGAPORE: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is attempting to get football fans to dance – specifically, what they call the #PassTheSwag dance. And it’s certainly memorable.

In the official video, Vivo has the World Cup mascot – yes, it’s a guy in a wolf suit – demonstrate the dance, which consists of a few simple, kindergartener-friendly moves set to the tune of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Official Song, Live It Up by Nicky Jam, Will Smith and Era Istrefi.

Advertisement

In the vein of classic moves like “grind the pepper” and “change the light bulb”, this dance starts off with what we identify to be “I must, I must, I must increase my bust” and progresses to “throw water over each shoulder”. It ends with “do the dab while jogging on the spot” and “pretend to kick a ball”.

Vivo, an official World Cup sponsor, said in a press release that they hope this initiative “will bring people together through a common dance language”.

Fans watching the World Cup live will be encouraged to do the #PassTheSwag during the Vivo Super DJ Show at all 64 matches.

Advertisement