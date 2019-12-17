Cute food: We Bare Bears pop-up cafe coming to Singapore in January

Expect 26 menu items inspired by the animated series (Forever Bros Truffle Carbonara Pasta, anyone?) at the Kumoya cafe pop-up.

The We Bare Bears x Kumoya pop-up cafe will be in town from Jan 4 to Apr 12, featuring exclusive art created specially for the venue.

There will be 26 menu items, including drinks and desserts, inspired by the Cartoon Network series about three bear brothers who are trying to fit in to a human world. The menu is crafted by food artist and blogger Shirley Wong, better known as Little Miss Bento, in collaboration with the Kumoya kitchen team.

The Ice Bear Arctic Cool Seafood rice with cream sauce, S$26.90. (Photo: Kumoya)

Prepare to splurge on cutesy Instagrammable dishes such as the S$26.90 Ice Bear Arctic Cool Seafood Rice with Cream Sauce, which features breaded ebi, calamari and breaded scallop, with fresh tempura salmon.

There’s also the Special We Bare Bears Baos with Sweet Matcha for S$11.90, which comes with a free limited-edition tent card.



We Bare Bears Baos with sweet matcha, S$11.90. (Photo: Kumoya)

Other equally-cute sounding menu items include the Forever Bros Truffle Carbonara Pasta, Grizzly's Favourite Fruity Caramel Waffles and Ice Bear Terrific Teriyaki Chicken Katsu Burger.

The Japanese-French fusion cafe has organised several exclusive pop-up events before, including Precious Moments and Care Bears, My Little Pony and Sesame Street.

The cafe is not halal-certified although it does not use pork, lard or alcohol and the ingredients are sourced from halal suppliers.



Fans of the series can also pick up some exclusive, specially-imported Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear merchandise. Or they can try their luck to win a 90cm Ice Bear plush worth S$199. Just spend S$108 on a single receipt to enter a draw. The winner will be selected at the end of the pop-up cafe's run.



The We Bare Bears pop-up cafe will run from Jan 4 to Apr 12 at Kumoya, 8 Jalan Klapa, Singapore 199320.