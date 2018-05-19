Wedding fans outshine the royals in England's Windsor

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

They flew in from Ghana, Canada, New Orleans and Essex, dressed in finery to rival the royals they had come to watch get married in the English town of Windsor.

Reuters spoke to some of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most colorful fans lining the streets the day before the wedding extravaganza. (https://reut.rs/2IrVfhQ)

"I'm here for the big day, to congratulate them. They support the Commonwealth," said Joseph Afrane, from Ghana, whose suit, waistcoat, hat and sunglasses were all emblazoned with the British flag.

Caroline Wagstaff did her best to outshine Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth, complete with crown, sash and regal wave. "I am here because I am from Windsor," she said.

