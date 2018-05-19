Wedding ring of Welsh gold for Meghan Markle, platinum ring for Prince Harry, palace says

WINDSOR, England: U.S. actress Meghan Markle will wear a wedding ring made from Welsh gold gifted by Queen Elizabeth when she marries her grandson Prince Harry on Saturday, his office said.

The prince's ring will be a platinum band with a textured finish, Kensington Palace said. Both were made by London jewellers Cleave and Company who also made Markle's engagement ring.

