The cast of Westworld visits Haw Par Villa and other places while shooting in Singapore

Actress Evan Rachel Wood’s been busy since she landed in town to film for season 3 of HBO’s sci-fi series.

It seems the cast and crew of Westworld series are already in Singapore for their upcoming third season. The HBO series' stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright and Tommy Flanagan have all taken to social media to document what they’ve been up to behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far lead actress Wood has been the busiest of the lot. Wearing a sundress with bright yellow bananas, she posed for a photo next to a lion figure at Haw Par Villa and was also seen walking among the lush greens of the Orchid Garden at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

She checked out some exhibitions at what seemed to be ArtScience Museum and also got excited over the Central Perk Cafe on her Instagram Stories, captioning the find: “Code Red! This is a Friends-themed coffee shop.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Wright posted a photo of what looks like a boat, which he captioned: “Beauty in the eye.” The post was geo-tagged Changi, Singapore. A sidetrip to Pulau Ubin perhaps?

Meanwhile, Flanagan shared a shot of a bird's-eye view of the city from the plane: “Landing in Singapore #Westworld goes east...”

According to a previous casting call, the shoot dates in Singapore began on Monday (Jul 1) and will run until Jul 9. Yahoo Entertainment also reported that Westworld will be filming at Robinson Road – specifically between Maxwell Road and Boon Tat Street – on Sunday, from 6am to 2pm. A road closure sign indicated that it was for the production of Monty’s Last Stand, which is the third season’s production code, according to leaked information.



The sci-fi series about human-like androids in an amusement park also stars Anthony Hopkins, Thandie Newton, James Marsden and Tessa Thompson, with Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul joining them in season three. These androids, or “hosts”, play out fantasy roles for visitors to the park.