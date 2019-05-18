What did Kim and Kanye name their new baby? It’s certainly... unique

Guess what comes after North, Chicago and Saint in the Kardashian-West clan. No, it doesn’t start with a “K”.

On Friday (May 17), reality star Kim Kardashian West finally revealed that she and husband Kanye West have named their fourth child Psalm West.

Kardashian announced the name on Instagram a week after their son was born via a surrogate. "Psalm West," she tweeted.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019





In addition to the name, she posted an image of the newborn in his crib alongside a text message she got from West. "Beautiful Mother's Day. With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure," he wrote. "We have everything we need."

Psalm or the book of Psalms appears in the old testament of the Bible and means "song".

The celebrity couple, who have been married for almost five years, already have three children. Psalm joins sisters North, 5, and Chicago 1, and brother Saint, 3.

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019





It looks like West’s Sunday Service may have influenced the baby's name. The singer-producer-entrepreneur has been hosting weekly musical worship services that are open to all faiths and are invitation-only. He and a band perform outdoors and are reportedly surrounded by celebs including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Courtney Love and rapper DMX.

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019





There had been plenty of interest about the baby boy's name but the couple have a history of waiting a few days before revealing their children's names.

During an appearance on talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kardashian was asked about baby names and said she had been googling Armenian boys' names but couldn't really find anything.

She then added: "I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, my brother Rob, but then it's like, North, Saint, Chicago, Rob - it doesn't really go."