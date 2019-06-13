Your used coffee pods are being recycled to grow organic veggies in Singapore

Nespresso's sustainability drive has resulted in a partnership with a vertical farm in Lim Chu Kang. Around 500kg of cai xin and bok choy are harvested every day.

Small, convenient and available in a variety of options, single serve capsules are how many of us get our coffee fix every day.

But have you thought about what happens to that aluminium pod and its contents once all that java goodness has gone into your cup?



What happens when you recycle your used Nespresso capsule? (Photo: Nespresso)

For the longest time, environmentalists have highlighted the wastefulness of these pods, pointing out the sheer amount that ends up in landfills.

But in Singapore, the contents of all those Ristretto and Arpeggio pods are being recycled in an eco-conscious way – to grow fresh vegetables right in our very own backyard in Lim Chu Kang. Yes, made-in-Singapore, pesticide-free, organically grown veggies, available for purchase at any FairPrice Finest supermarket.

Three kinds vegetables are grown at Sky Greens - Xiao Bai Cai, mini Cai Xin and mini Moi Bai. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Under Nespresso’s One Pod At A Time sustainability campaign which is already in its fourth year running, coffee lovers are encouraged to return and recycle their used capsules at any of the capsule coffee maker’s stores or hand them over to the courier when ordering capsules online.

Used Nespresso capsules ready for separation at the recycling plant in Woodlands. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Once transported to A1 Environment recycling plant in Woodlands, the coffee grounds left in the capsules are separated from its aluminium pods and delivered directly to Sky Greens, a low-carbon urban vertical farm in Lim Chu Kang.



The separated aluminium undergoes further recycling, often up-cycled into other products.







At Sky Greens, the Nespresso recycled coffee grounds are mixed with manure pellets from local farms and vegetable waste to make fertiliser and organic compost used throughout the entire farm.



The Nespresso coffee grounds in the compost also serve as a natural pest repellent and helps reduce water use on the farm. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Sky Greens, which is the first in the country to secure a new national standard for organic produce grown in or near urban environments, recently received an SS 632 Certification at a ceremony attended by Singapore's Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli.



With its ground coffee compost, Sky Greens currently harvests three types of vegetables – mini cai xin, xiao bai cai (bok choy) and mini moi bai. Every day, around 500kg of vegetables is harvested, which are then sold at all FairPrice Finest stores.

The organic vegetables grown from Nespresso ground coffee compost at Singapore farm Sky Greens (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

The farm grows 10 times as many vegetables as traditional farming, using up to 9m-tall tiered towers holding rows of Asian vegetables. To avoid pesticides, Sky Greens started to produce mini-vegetables in 2017.

Sky Greens is Singapore’s first farm to secure a new national standard for organic primary produce grown in or near an urban area. (Photo: Nespresso)

“We are excited to continue to deliver innovative solutions to urban agriculture in land-scarce Singapore,” said Jack Ng, Sky Greens’ chief executive officer in a statement.

“This partnership with Nespresso to reuse recycled coffee grounds into our compost mix not only ensures minimal wastage of food resources, but also has a low-carbon efficiency and is one that is extremely cost-efficient.”





Andrew Law from Sky Greens told CNA Lifestyle that the coffee grounds in the compost also serve as a natural pest repellent and helps reduce water use on the farm.

“The use of coffee grounds in the compost mixture improves the PH value of the soil and helps with water retention,” he said. “We can now use less water for the plants”.

“The coffee grounds are acidic, which really helps keep away the pests,” he added.

Using the Nespresso ground coffee compost to fertilise the vegetables at Sky Greens (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

​​​​​​​

According to Nespresso Singapore, Nespresso’s recycling rate stands at approximately 27.7 per cent globally with Singapore said to contribute to this figure through both its consumer and business-to-business offerings and recycling touchpoints.



“We are proud to be partnering with Sky Greens, the innovators in the low-carbon, vertical farming space,” said Han May, Country Manager of Nespresso Singapore in the same statement. “By working together we will give our recycled coffee grounds a second life as compost, and this will encourage consumers in Singapore to recycle and realise that the last drop isn’t the last use.”