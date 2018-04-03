9 things to do in your own `hood during Singapore Heritage Fest 2018

From Jurong to Joo Chiat, Bras Basah to Jalan Besar. (But we're most excited about the return of a drive-in cinema.)

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Heritage Festival (SHF) is back – and it looks like you won’t have to travel very far from where you live to get in on the action.

For the first time, you Westies out there can even stay put.

The 15th edition of the annual event runs over three weekends, from Apr 6 to 22. There are over 120 programmes spread across five, yes, five key locations: Bras Basah and Bugis, Chinatown, Toa Payoh, Jalan Besar and, drumroll please… Jurong.

The latter two in particular are exciting new places for the festival, highlighting the country’s working class heritage.

“Jurong – Jurong Town Hall, in particular – is iconic of Singapore’s industrial heritage, and we hope to highlight its significance in Singapore’s post-independence history,” said festival director Angelita Teo.

“For Jalan Besar, it is an area steeped in history of trades and small businesses, and in recent years has become home to an exciting array of creative entrepreneurs – we want to showcase its distinct old-meets-new charm alongside the festival’s offerings.”

With so many events taking place, where does one start? The obvious answer would be: In your own backyard.

Here are our top picks on what to check out at SHF, without even leaving your neighbourhood.

***

JURONG: GO TO A DRIVE-IN CINEMA



The old Jurong Drive-In Cinema at Yuan Ching Road. (Photo: Ministry of Information and the Arts Collection, National Archives of Singapore)

Back in the day, from 1971 to 1985, Singaporeans could hop in their cars and head down to Yuan Ching Road to catch English-language and Hong Kong action flicks at the country’s open-air drive-in cinema.

Located next to the Japanese Gardens, it could cram in 900 cars (and some 300 people in its walk-in gallery).

Today, you could be binge-watching Korean dramas on your phone while you ride the MRT train – but wouldn’t it be nice to recreate this retro experience?

It won’t be at its original spot but close enough at the uber cool Jurong Town Hall (JTH), where you’ll be treated to films like Army Daze, Chicken Rice War and the local classic, They Call Her Cleopatra Wong.

Alternatives: Other SHF options for Jurong folks include: Performances at JTH and various tours including ones to the Heritage Conservation Centre, Sembcorp on Jurong Island.

Apr 6 to 8, 7pm to 11pm, Jurong Town Hall, 9 Jurong Town Hall Road. (Friday public screening starts at 9.40pm). Free admission on a first-come-first-served basis. Limited seats for those not driving.

***

JALAN BESAR: RELIVE THE NEW WORLD PARK EXPERIENCE



New World Amusement Park entrance at Kitchener Road. (Photo: RAF Seletar Association Collection, National Archives of Singapore)

Like Jurong’s drive-in cinema, Singapore’s “Worlds” amusement parks are long gone – Gay/Happy World is an open field along Geylang, while Great World is now a mall. Still, you can relive New World Park at a street party along Tyrwhitt Road.

It will have big shoes to fill, considering the original New World Park had cabarets, opera halls, restaurants, boxing arenas and open-air cinemas – and was synonymous with the likes of striptease legend Rose Chan and singer Sakura Teng. But you’ll still get your dose of entertainment, ranging from performances by retro-electronic duo NADA, indie music artists and films like It’s A Great Great World and Wayang Boy.

There will also be a market featuring wares from local designers and makers.

Alternative: There’s a walking tour that will introduce you to the area, from hipster Chye Seng Huat Hardware’s coffee gurus to the old Sri Perumal Temple.

Apr 13 and 14, 5pm to 10.30pm, 117 to 155A Tyrwhitt Road. Free admission.

***

CHINATOWN: GET A TASTE OF UNUSUAL DISHES



Two different tours by food blogger Tony Johor Kaki introduces you to the tasty heritage of hawker food at Chinatown Complex. (Photo: Singapore Heritage Festival)

We all know Chinatown’s got loads of yummy food, but local food blogger Tony Boey (Johor Kaki) will be introducing foodies to some of the area's hidden gems in two events.

Food Crawl takes you around Chinatown Complex Food Centre, where he introduces you to some of the stalls that have been around for half a century (food isn’t included but you can always take notes and come back).

Then there's Food Stories, which offers more insights on particular dishes and their creators, such as Sak Kei Ma biscuits or Chinese-style satay marinated in Indian spices.

Alternatives: If, for some strange reason, you’re not into food, there are loads of other events in the area, including Teochew opera performances, storytelling sessions ala Lee Dai Sor, and even a tea-brewing challenge by local tea stalwarts Pek Sin Choon.

Chinatown Food Crawl is on Apr 14, 11am to 12.30pm, Kreta Ayer Square, 21 Banda Street. S$5 per person, registration required. Chinatown Food Stories is on Apr 15, 5pm to 6pm, Kreta Ayer Community Centre, 28 Kreta Ayer Road. Free admission, registration required.

***

BRAS BASAH & BUGIS: EXPLORE WATERLOO STREET’S HISTORY



A Chinese devotee praying at Sri Krishnan Temple at Waterloo Street. One of the Singapore Heritage Festival events at the Bras Basah.Bugis precinct is a theatrical production that looks at the history of Waterloo Street. (Photo: TODAY/Wee Teck Hian)

There are a handful of events around the area but we suggest exploring Waterloo Street by way of theatre – a unique production called Four Horse Road.

Conceptualised by The Theatre Practice artistic director Kuo Jian Hong and playwright Jonathan Lim, the title is taken from the literal translation of the street’s traditional Chinese name. The immersive show comprises 10 stories based on real events that took place in the area, from the 1980s to the present.

Among these are the story of the Indian convicts that used to be housed at a prison where Singapore Management University now stands, the Sepoy Mutiny of 1915, the story of how Sculpture Square used to be a Chinese restaurant opened by the Japanese during World War II, and a lesser-known incident that involved a bus that was hijacked from Toa Payoh Interchange, which crashed into one of the walls where SMU stands.

The show will take place in and around five shophouses, spilling into the street and alleyways, and the stories point to the “layers of history” in the neighbourhood, said Lim, pointing out “the sheer numbers of races and cultures that have clashed and harmonised within this space.”

Alternatives: There’s a walking tour around the precinct, a “theatrical” tour at the Singapore Art Museum, which is undergoing renovation, and a street party at Armenian Street.

Until Apr 28, 7.30pm The Theatre Practice, 54 Waterloo Street. Tickets at S$68 from Sistic.

***

TOA PAYOH: HANG OUT AT THE DRAGON PLAYGROUND



Toa Payoh's famous landmark, the dragon playground, will be at the centre of a series of events held on Apr 21 and 22. (Photo: Singapore Heritage Festival)

The National Museum of Singapore will have an exhibition dedicated to the history of Singapore’s playgrounds. But why not head directly down to the grand dame of all mosaic playgrounds? Toa Payoh’s famous Dragon Playground.

A whole slew of events will be held around that 1970s landmark, from a showcase of vintage cars to an LED dragon dance performance, to movie screenings. If you’re hungry, food stalls by second- and third-generation hawkers will also be up.

Alternatives: Go on a walking tour to check out the architecture around this historic estate. Or if you’re too lazy, there’s always a bus tour.

Apr 21 and 22, 5pm to 10pm, Dragon Playground, Lorong 6 Toa Payoh. Free admission.

***

EVENTS AT OTHER NEIGHBOURHOODS

BALESTIER: There will be a series of free events held at Sun Yat Sen Nayang Memorial Hall on Apr 14 and 15, 10am to 5pm. And if you want to go exploring on your own, don’t forget to pick a copy of the heritage trail booklet.

FARRER PARK: With recent news of Farrer Park slated to make way for redevelopment, here’s an opportune time to check out an area that featured the country’s first race course and lots of religious buildings. The Pray And Play tour will be held on Apr 14, 9am to 10.30am, starting at Farrer Park MRT Station Exit B. Tickets at S$5, registration required.

Art Deco-inspired walk up flats in Tiong Bahru, the first few flats to be constructed in Singapore.

TIONG BAHRU: If you’ve yet to explore the back alleys of this heritage-rich hipster neighbourhood, well, better late than never! Student guides from River Valley High School will take you on a tour lavishly titled Appreciation Of The Priceless. It will be held on Apr 14, 10am and 3pm, and you’ll get to see the different murals by local artist Yip Yew Chong as well as learn more about the place’s architectural designs. Mentally prepare yourself for some mini-games, too. Admission is free, but registration is required.



JOO CHIAT: Heads up, Easties: Walking tours based on the book A Penniless Boy, Chew Joo Chiat will be held on April 14 and 21, 2pm to 5pm. And it is one compact experience: You’ll learn about the philanthropist behind the road (and visit his house), explore Joo Chiat Complex, visit different terrace houses and religious institutions, and discover the famous kuehs in the area. Tour is priced at S$45, which includes a copy of the book and light snacks. Registration is required.



For more details on the Singapore Heritage Festival, including events and how to register, visit its website here.