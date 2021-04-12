'Dragon Playground' and sprinkle pool: What to expect at Singapore’s Museum of Ice Cream

The attraction in Dempsey will feature 14 installations including a fully-functional, Singapore-inspired "Dragon Playground", a large sprinkle pool and a pink and yellow jungle with 10,000 bananas. It opens in August.

Come August, Singapore will boast the first ever Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) outside of the US. The experiential museum will be all about – you guessed it – ice cream.

The Singapore attraction will be set in a 60,000 sq ft property in Dempsey and will feature "14 never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying ice cream”, according to the media release.

An artist rendering of the sprinkle pool at the Museum of Ice Cream Singapore. (Photo: Museum of Ice Cream Singapore)

There will be a fully-functional, Singapore-inspired “Dragon Playground”; a pink and yellow jungle with 10,000 bananas and the largest MOIC sprinkle pool ever created to satisfy even the biggest ice cream lover.



And what’s an experiential ice cream museum without getting to actually eat some ice cream? Guests will also enjoy five ice cream treats as they are guided through the 60- to 90-minute experience by MOIC performers.



If you’re keen to be among the first to step foot in the Singapore attraction, limited numbers of advanced reservations for Phase 1 will be available from Monday (Apr 12) at 10am at www.museumoficecream.sg. Ticket prices start from S$38. Phase 1 ticket holders will be entitled to exclusive perks.

The sprinkle pool at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York. (Photo: Museum of Ice Cream)

The Museum of Ice Cream first started as a pop-up event in New York in 2016. It sold out quickly and had a growing waitlist of 200,000 guests. It’s also a favourite with celebrities, with numerous personalities having paid a visit, including David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Katy Perry.

In the New York attraction, guests can slide down the three-storey Ice Cream Portal and dance through the Rainbow Tunnel, as part of the location's 13 immersive concepts.



Rainbow tunnel at Museum of Ice Cream New York. (Photo: Museum of Ice Cream)

Co-founder and creative director Maryellis Bunn said: “Museum of Ice Cream is for the kid in all of us, and in a time when every little dose of positivity is needed, we hope to uplift spirits, and bring people together to make the world a happier place, one ice cream at a time."



Museum of Ice Cream San Francisco. (Photo: Museum of Ice Cream)

Keith Tan, Chief Executive of Singapore Tourism Board, said: “The Singapore Tourism Board is proud that Singapore is the first international location for the Museum of Ice Cream outside of the US. The opening of such innovative attractions adds vibrancy to our city, and underscores the tourism industry’s confidence in Singapore’s continuing appeal as a top travel destination.”



The Museum of Ice Cream is sure to be a magnet for selfie fans so be prepared to scroll through numerous colourful photos of your nearest and dearest posing with ice cream paraphernalia the moment it opens.