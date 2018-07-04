What to expect at USS Halloween Horror Nights 2018

Universal Studios Singapore wants visitors to brace themselves for “infinite fear” at the 8th edition of its annual scare fest.

SINGAPORE: This year, the 8th instalment of Universal Studios Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) will run from Sep 27 to Oct 31 and feature five haunted houses, three live shows and two scare zones.

Taking centre stage will be Asian horror, a proven hit amongst Singaporeans, spread across four haunted houses. Billed as the most interactive haunted house ever created in the history of USS HNN, the vampire-laden secret rooms in Killuminati promises twists, turns, nightmares and mystery with never-before-seen stunts.

The USS Hallowen Horror Nights 2018 pontianak. (Photo: RWS)

Two other haunted houses will showcase two different iconic ghosts in Asian folklore: the Japanese ghost story of Yotsuya and the legend of the Pontianak.

Visitors will step back in time to the chilling Edo-era of Japan in haunted house that is The Haunting of Oiwa and come face-to-face with Lady Oiwa who returns from the dead seeking revenge after being poisoned by her unfaithful husband.

An artist impression of The Haunting Of Oiwa – a USS Hallowen Horror Nights 2018 haunted house. (Photo: RWS)

At the Pontianak haunted house, thrill-seekers will enter a Malay village and try to survive the various hair-raising scenes and stories of the infamous long-haired female vampire-ghost.

As CNA Lifestyle previously reported, the highly-anticipated Stranger Things haunted house is a USS first- a collaboration with Netflix’s Stranger Things.

This edition of Halloween Horror Nights sees a collaboration with the creators of Stranger Things to bring iconic scenes from Season 1 to life. (Photo: Universal Studios Singapore)

The house will feature the most number of thematic rooms to date. Fans will be transported into twelve artfully recreated scenes and storylines, from the menacing Hawkins National Laboratory, to the Byers home adorned with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights and the eerie Upside Down woods.

Also for the first time, USS will produce a series of short, original horror films leading up to HHN8. These bite-sized films aim to showcase the riveting stories and iconic supernatural characters of this year’s haunted houses in unique cinematographic styles. These short 3 films will be released between July to August and will be available on Resorts World Sentosa’s Facebook, Instagram, blog, Twitter and YouTube.

Back by popular demand, the interactive zombie laser tag experience returns for the second time, with an arena double the size this year. Teams of eight will work together to fend off and “kill” deranged zombies in infested areas with laser tag gear. This experience comes at the additional cost of S$38 per participant.

An artist impression of Apocalypse Earth – a USS Hallowen Horror Nights 2018 Scare Zone. (Photo: RWS)

There are also two western horror-themed scare zones, including Apocalypse: Earth where Mother Earth unleashes her most terrifying force and Cannibal, where visitors can witness an ancient tribe of man-hunters devour bodies of rivals killed in revenge.

Halloween Horror Nights 2018 will run for 18 nights across weekends, including an additional night on Sep 27. Early bird ticket sales will run from now until Aug 12 August at S$55 (non-peak) and S$65 (peak), while standard event tickets are available at S$58 (non-peak) and S$68 (peak) each.