In pictures: Interactive Night Light installations at the Singapore Night Festival 2018
Ride a bicycle and send sparks flying, or enter a dark alley to see graffiti come to life – here's what to expect over the first weekend of the annual event that takes place when the sun goes down.
SINGAPORE: This year’s Singapore Night Festival kicks off this weekend with the interactive Night Lights installations.
From Aug 17 to 25, visitors can begin wandering around the Bras Basah.Bugis Precinct after the sun goes down, with those smartphones ready to snap away. There are 14 works and exhibitions spread around the different areas. Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect.
Immerse yourself in a dream-like “forest below the sea” with Lekker Design and Auditoire’s Aquatic Dream installations at the National Museum of Singapore Lawn.
Want to see sparks fly? Work up a sweat and hop on this bike, as part of local group Starlight Alchemy’s Ember Rain work at the Cathay Green.
Drop by the National Design Centre for an exhibition on “wearable art”. Ingenious or outrageous fashion? You decide.
The Singapore Art Museum’s main building might be closed for renovation, but its facade has always been a regular backdrop for light projections, such as Arnaud Pottier and Thimothee Mironneau’s Odyssey.
Over at the Armenian Church grounds is Pulse, a “playful, tactile playground” that looks at digital interpretations of the urban landscape.
At Dhoby Ghaut Green, feel like you’re exploring the solar system in this installation by LiteWerz and 3M titled Orbit.
The action at Armenian Street moves into the alley with Arup Singapore’s Graffiti Alive, where graffiti, well, comes alive with a little help from technology.
For more information on this year’s Singapore Night Festival, visit http://nightfestival.sg