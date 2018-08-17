In pictures: Interactive Night Light installations at the Singapore Night Festival 2018

Ride a bicycle and send sparks flying, or enter a dark alley to see graffiti come to life – here's what to expect over the first weekend of the annual event that takes place when the sun goes down.

SINGAPORE: This year’s Singapore Night Festival kicks off this weekend with the interactive Night Lights installations.

From Aug 17 to 25, visitors can begin wandering around the Bras Basah.Bugis Precinct after the sun goes down, with those smartphones ready to snap away. There are 14 works and exhibitions spread around the different areas. Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect.

Aquatic Dream features glowing and harmonious installations at the National Museum of Singapore Lawn. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Immerse yourself in a dream-like “forest below the sea” with Lekker Design and Auditoire’s Aquatic Dream installations at the National Museum of Singapore Lawn.

Visitors can interact with this installation, titled Ember Rain, by pedaling a bicycle attached to it to create a downpour of sparkling embers. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Want to see sparks fly? Work up a sweat and hop on this bike, as part of local group Starlight Alchemy’s Ember Rain work at the Cathay Green.

A visitor takes photos at the World of WearableArt exhibition, which features eight garments from the international design competition, showcased at Atrium of the National Design Centre. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Drop by the National Design Centre for an exhibition on “wearable art”. Ingenious or outrageous fashion? You decide.

Odyssey features a projection mapping installation onto the facade of the Singapore Art Museum. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The Singapore Art Museum’s main building might be closed for renovation, but its facade has always been a regular backdrop for light projections, such as Arnaud Pottier and Thimothee Mironneau’s Odyssey.

Pulse at the Armenian Church is an interactive installation where visitors immerse themselves in colourful projections using sound and voice. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Over at the Armenian Church grounds is Pulse, a “playful, tactile playground” that looks at digital interpretations of the urban landscape.

At the installation Orbit, visitors can use their phone's light to reveal patterns on the works. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A visitor spinning the installation. Orbit offers an experience inspired by the solar system and space. Visitors can immerse themselves with the installation at Dhoby Ghaut Green, by using a light source to bring out the retroreflective material that creates different patterns. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

At Dhoby Ghaut Green, feel like you’re exploring the solar system in this installation by LiteWerz and 3M titled Orbit.

Graffiti Alive illuminates artworks with RGB spotlights and integrated motion sensors along the alley off Armenian Street. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

The action at Armenian Street moves into the alley with Arup Singapore’s Graffiti Alive, where graffiti, well, comes alive with a little help from technology.

For more information on this year’s Singapore Night Festival, visit http://nightfestival.sg

