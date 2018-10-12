Here’s what you should look out for at the Hermes Carre Club pop-up next week

Is there anything better than a Kelly? Perhaps a Birkin? For a limited time only, the French institution is offering something more experiential than the sum of these two iconic bags: A golden ticket that gets you access into the rarified world of Hermes. And, access is free.

We’re talking about a private club dedicated to the appreciation of Hermes’ silk scarves. Enter the Hermes Carre Club.

Spot this at the very heart of the Hermes Carre Club pop up. (Photo: Hermes)

The club popped up in New York and Toronto last month and if you caught them both, good on you, but you’ll still do well to clock in at the Singapore stop, which kicks off on Oct 19 and runs until Oct 21. The artistic director of Hermes’ women’s universe, Bali Barret, has adapted the club with thoughtful little touches just for us.

Time for Carre Cafe. (Photo: Hermes)

She must have known that food is our national pastime because she roped in local food stylist and barista CR Tan to curate a Southeast Asian menu for the cabaret-inspired, salon-styled Carre Café. While you’re there, indulge in retro arcade games or listen in on literary readings.

After fuelling up, move on to the Carre Studio, where our very own Singaporean artist-embroiderer Izziyana Suhaimi will join the Carre designers at the on-site atelier in creating silk scarves. This is real-time creativity at its best.

Hermes Carre Club Carre OK. (Photo: Hermes)

Want to try your hand at creating something of your own? Duck into Carre Cut to give yourself a startling makeover with square-cut wigs and outrageous manicures. It’s not every day you get to play in a room filled with Hermes silk scarves, so don’t miss this photo op.

Wander on, and you’ll soon find Carre Park, where professional skaters will be performing stunts and choreographed moves on skate ramps. You can see for yourself why those cool Hermes skateboards are every bit pro-approved.

Hermes Carre Club special edition bandana. (Photo: Hermes)

Before you leave, slip into Carre Mania. There’s a special edition Hermes Carre Club silk bandana available at this members-only gift store that will be gone forever once this pop-up closes its doors. And if you act fast, you might just be able pick up special re-editions created just for the occasion. The brides de gala and the jeu des omnibus et des dames blanche are definite keepers.

Priority access to this private club is easy if you register at https://singapore-carreclub.hermes.com. As there is no parking on-site, hop onto a complimentary Carre Van that departs from the Liat Towers taxi stand (next to the Hermes flagship store) or Plaza Singapura taxi stand every 15 minutes from 11am to 8pm to get there.

EVENT DETAILS

Public Opening: Oct 19 to 21

Opening Hours: 11am to 8pm daily

Venue: 3 Lady Hill Road, Singapore 258672

Admission: Free