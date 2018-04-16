Where did Benedict Cumberbatch go while exploring Singapore?

You may have just missed the Avengers: Infinity War actor walking around town, but he might be open to doing a travelogue for us.

SINGAPORE: He may be in town for proper Avengers business, but Benedict Cumberbatch sure found time to do a little exploring.

Check out this little clip from our exclusive sit-down interview with the actor, where he tells CNA Lifestyle about cramming in a little art and culture.





He also mentions how he got a chance to try some local food, “as much as a vegan can”.

We Googled “Singapore local hawker food vegan” and felt a little bad for the man who plays Doctor Strange. “Thunder tea rice” sounds like something that’s more up Thor’s alley.

Watch out for our full Avengers: Infinity War interviews, coming real soon.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in Singapore on Apr 25.