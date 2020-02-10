Where to watch Parasite and other Oscar-winning movies in Singapore on a discount

Golden Village is offering special discounted screenings until Feb 19 – and there’s also a special black and white version of Parasite if you’re keen. CNA Lifestyle has the detailed list.

Unless you’re living under a rock, you already know that the thought-provoking South-Korean satire Parasite made Oscars history by being the first non-English language film to win best picture.

Director Bong Joon-ho's exceptional, razor-sharp tragi-comedy about class warfare, society and underlying rage also took home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay (another history-making first), Best Director (with Bong beating out bigwigs Martin Scorsese, Sam Mendes and Quentin Tarantino) and Best International Film.

Does this perhaps herald a long-anticipated new era to a more diverse and inclusive Oscars? Does Bong’s all-encompassing cinematic masterpiece truly deserve the big prize? Perhaps it’s best to decide for yourself by catching up on all the Oscar nominated films, especially if you missed them the first time round.

For film fans who cannot get enough of Director Bong and his genius, there will be a release of a very special black and white edition of Parasite. Painstakingly colour-graded shot by shot, Bong said that it’ll “be fascinating to see how the viewing experience changes when an identical film is presented in black and white".

Golden Village has also released a special run of premium Oscar screenings for four films – 1917, Joker, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Parasite (the special black and white version). It’ll be held exclusively at GV Funan’s Deluxe Plus and Gemini halls from now till Feb 19, at a discounted price of S$2.50 off per ticket on all days. Tickets can be purchased via www.gv.com.sg, iGV app (iPhone and Android) and GV Box Offices.

Here’s a full list on where to catch all your favourites from the 92nd Academy Awards. You have no excuses this time.

The excellent Park So-dam and Choi Woo-sik in Bong Joon-ho's Parasite. (Photo: Clover Films)

WHAT: PARASITE

Winner of Best Picture, Directing (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film



Nominee for Film Editing,Production Design



WHERE: Cathay, Filmgarde, WE Cinemas, The Projector

WHEN: Currently showing



WHAT: PARASITE (special black and white cut)

WHERE: GV Funan, Cathay Orchard, The Projector

WHEN: Now showing

Bong Joon Ho poses with his Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director for "Parasite" in the photo room during the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WHAT: PARASITE (on demand)

WHERE: tvN Movies is available on MeWATCH (formerly Toggle), Viu and Starhub

WHEN: Premieres Feb 15

WHAT: PARASITE (on demand)

WHERE: Apple iTunes SG, available to rent at S$5.98 and buy at S$19.98

WHEN: Available now



Joe Pesci, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in The Irishman (Photo: Netflix)

WHAT: THE IRISHMAN

Nominee for Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Role (Al Pacino) Actor in a Supporting Role (Joe Pesci), Directing (Martin Scorsese) Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Production Design, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay

WHERE: Netflix, S$11.98 for one screen, S$15.98 for two screens and S$19.98 for four screens.

WHEN: Streaming now



Scarlett Johansson, Azhy Robertson, and Adam Driver in Marriage Story (Photo: Netflix)

WHAT: MARRIAGE STORY

Winner of Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Laura Dern)

Nominee for Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Adam Driver), Actress in a Leading Role (Scarlett Johansson), Original Score, Original Screenplay

WHERE: Netflix, S$11.98 for one screen, S$15.98 for two screens and S$19.98 for four screens.

WHEN: Streaming now



Joaquin Phoenix as Joker. (Photo: Instagram: jokermovie)

WHAT: JOKER

Winner of Best Actor in a Leading Role (Joaquin Phoenix) and Best Original Score

Nominee for Best Picture, Directing (Todd Phillips), Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Adapted Screenplay

WHERE: GV Funan, Cathay and Apple iTunes SG, available to rent at S$5.98 and buy at S$24.98



WHEN: Now showing



(Photo: Instagram/onceinhollywood)

WHAT: ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Winner of Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Brad Pitt) and Best Production Design

Nominee for Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Leonardo DiCaprio), Directing (Quentin Tarantino), Cinematography, Costume Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing ,Original Screenplay

WHERE: GV Funan and Apple iTunes, available to rent at S$5.98 and buy at S$24.98

WHEN: Now showing



Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit (Photo: Disney)

WHAT: JOJO RABBIT



Winner of Best Adapted Screenplay

Nominee for Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role (Scarlett Johansson), Costume Design, Film Editing, Production Design

WHERE: Golden Village, Cathay, WE Cinemas and Apple iTunes SG, available for pre-order at S$19.98

WHEN: Now showing

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in Bombshell (Photo: Bombshell)

WHAT: BOMBSHELL

Winner of Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Nominee for Actress in a Leading Role (Charlize Theron), Actress in a Supporting Role (Margot Robbie)

WHERE: Golden Village , Filmgarde, WE Cinemas

WHEN: Now showing



Emma Watson as Meg, Florence Pugh as Amy, Saoirse Ronan as Jo, and Eliza Scanlen as Beth in Greta Gerwig's Little Women. (Photo: Little Women)

WHAT: LITTLE WOMEN



Winner of Best Costume Design

Nominee for Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Saoirse Ronan), Actress in a Supporting Role (Florence Pugh), Original Score, Adapted Screenplay.

WHERE: Golden Village

WHEN: Now Showing

Sam Mendes' 1917 (Photo: UIP)

WHAT: 1917

Winner of BestCinematography, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects

Nominee for Best Picture, Directing (Sam Mendes), Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Sound Editing, Original Screenplay

WHERE: Golden Village, Cathay, WE Cinemas and Apple iTunes SG, available for pre-order at S$24.98



WHEN: Now Showing

