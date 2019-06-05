Which Avengers star is taking a break from acting for a year to be with the kids?

This superhero actor is staying away from work to spend much needed time at home with family while the children are at "a very important age".

Chris Hemsworth is hanging up Mjolnir and his MIB shades – at least for now – in exchange for more time with his children, India, aged 7; and twins Sasha and Tristan, 5.



“This year, I probably won’t shoot anything,” the Thor star, 35, told Australia’s Daily Telegraph. “I just want to be at home now with my kids. They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before.”



The Hemsworth household certainly needs some family time together. At 2017’s Golden Globes event, which the Avengers actor and his wife attended, his children cheered him on from home. “Watching papa on TV,” the Spanish model wrote on Instagram along with a picture of the kids sitting side by side, watching the ceremony.



Hemsworth spoke about raising his tiny trio that same year. “It feels like I have six,” he told Australia’s Daily Life. “They’re nonstop, active kids. Each time you add one, it feels like three more.”



He added: “The biggest thing I’ve learned by having kids is that now I know what love is. I know what frustration is. I know the full gamut of emotions, good and bad. I feel I had just scratched the surface prior.”



