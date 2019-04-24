Blackpink hangs with Ariana Grande, Will Smith and more at Coachella

The band made history by being the first K-pop girl group to perform at a US music festival, and seem to have picked up some famous fans along the way.

Looks like Korean girl group Blackpink aren’t content to be on a sold-out US tour – they’re also making converts of US celebrities.

In conjunction with their performance at the Coachella music festival on Apr 12, marking the first time a K-pop girl band has ever played at a US festival, the four ladies rubbed shoulders with Hollywood personalities like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, as well as the hottest names in pop including Ariana Grande.

And these celebs, like any other Blackpink fan, were compelled to snap photos with the band and post them to social media.

Just another step in the path to world domination for the ladies of Blackpink.