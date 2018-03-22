Why listening to Beyonce will make your life better

It turns out music has a physical impact on what we do in our lives. So what should you listen to if you want to concentrate on work, get creative or even eat less?

Follow our new CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more wellness stories and videos



SINGAPORE: What does Led Zeppelin have to do with your getting a job promotion? Why is listening to Highway To Hell good for your rush-hour road rage? And how is Bob Marley related to good parenting?

Well, it turns out listening to music isn’t as simple as just enjoying a good tune – what we hear actually has a physical impact on what we do in our lives, whether at work or at home. The type of songs we listen to are physical triggers.

“Music activates every known part of the brain,” said Kai Fisher, senior acoustic consultant at design firm Arup. “It affects moods by stimulating how certain brain chemicals are formed and increase the flow of dopamine in your brain. Like eating chocolate, falling in love or having a runner’s high.”

That’s not all: Music also stimulates the brain hormone oxytocin, which helps people bond with and trust others. “It can even make us more generous and trustworthy,” he said.

So how do you get the most out of your humble music playlist?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apparently there are genres that work better in some situations than others. But they’ve all got a role to play (even Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off once got a thumbs up from a therapist for being good for your mental health).

For a more detailed breakdown, we turned to Olivia Coleon, founder of The Vibe Project, a company that curates music for commercial spaces. She offered some suggestions for your very own soundtrack to a better life – both at work and at home.

At the end of the day, however, Coleon adds that music will always be subjective, and it really depends on what you respond to. So hey, if it’s Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers or Drake that gets those neurons firing, by all means press Play.

***

OFFICE PLAYLIST

1. TO BEAT THE MONDAY MORNING BLUES: POP, OLD MOTOWN SOUL

Try playing music that’s uplifting, or music that reminds you of a recent vacation. Nothing like some Beyonce or Rihanna to get you in the Monday mindset. I love listening to artistes like Sam Cooke, Al Green or The Supremes. You can also buy a waterproof speaker and put in your bathroom – singing in the shower is a really fun way to start the morning.









2. TO MEET TODAY’S DEADLINE: MINIMAL ELECTRONIC MUSIC, CLASSICAL MUSIC

When you need to get something done that requires deep focus, playing music without lyrics can help. If you’re working on something more tedious, like your expenses, working to upbeat songs with lyrics will help you get that task done faster because you’ll be happier when you’re doing it.





3. TO GET THOSE CREATIVE JUICES FLOWING: INSTRUMENTAL HIP-HOP

When it comes to creativity and collaboration, the music falls somewhere in between. Instrumental music that is a bit more upbeat than minimal electronic and classical, but still more background than upbeat and lyrics. Think instrumental hip-hop like Oddisee and Dela, and more laid-back beats like Poolside.





4. TO PSYCH YOURSELF UP FOR THAT OFFICE PRESENTATION: GANGSTER RAP, HARD ROCK

This depends on how you prepare for a presentation. If you find the need to be psyched up, get your adrenalin pumping with Dr. Dre or Led Zeppelin. If you want to be focused and calm for your presentation, play slow and positive music like ODESZA, which will help you meditate on what you need to achieve.









5. TO COPE WITH RUSH-HOUR TRAFFIC OR THE MRT SQUEEZE: REGGAE, ROCK

If you want to be zen and cool about it, slower tempo music or music that reminds you of a happy moment. I love listening to reggae when I’m in a crammed MRT. But if you need to vent in your car, some AC/DC might help – as long as you contain your anger!





***

HOME PLAYLIST

1. TO EAT LESS: CHILL ELECTRONICA

Our bodies are very responsive to our surroundings, and that includes music. If we’re playing music that is slower or more relaxing, everything we do will match that, including our eating. Try artistes like Air or more chilled out Moby songs.





2. FOR THAT POSTPONED SPRING CLEANING: `90S HIPHOP

If you’ve been procrastinating, play something that will remind you of happier times – that way you’ll be more focused on the music than the task. There’s nothing like some Janet Jackson or A Tribe Called Quest to get me dancing around with a sponge in hand!





3. FOR SEXY TIME WITH YOUR PARTNER: `90S R&B

Some Ginuwine, Juvenile, and Aaliyah – they can do no wrong when it comes to sexy time.





4. TO CALM THE KIDS DOWN: REGGAE

There is nothing like the sound of sweet reggae music to calm kids down. I do this with my nieces and nephews all the time – I play Bob Marley and they immediately begin to slow down.





5. TO EXERCISE WHEN YOU REALLY DON’T WANT TO: GANGSTER RAP, ROCK

If you need to get yourself pumped up to go to the gym, listen to songs that remind you of having fun with your friends or partner. Songs that make you want to dance or get your adrenaline running aggressively – maybe Snoop Dogg, Ludacris or Blur.





***

BEYOND MUSIC…

Your music playlist all sorted? You might want to complement this with other ways to enrich your work life. Joris Angevaare and Derek MacKenzie from designphase dba, an award-winning interior design firm in Singapore, offers some additional insights into the way interiors can impact your moods.

In the office, bold and striking colours, and lots of natural light actually help stimulate your creative juices while lots of natural light.

Meanwhile, lighter colours tend to calm you down – just like having lots of greenery. Plants help reduce fatigue and stress levels – which can increase productivity by 20 to 45 per cent.