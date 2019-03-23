Will Apple’s star-studded new TV streaming service be available in Singapore and the rest of Asia?

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the brand new Apple TV+, along with a host of new subscription services including Apple News+ and Apple Arcade.

Apple unveiled a bevy of new subscription services with the help of Hollywood heavyweights Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California on Monday morning (Mar 25, US time).



The new line-up of products includes Apple TV+ (a streaming service with Apple's own star-studded original content); Apple News+ (news subscription service); Apple Arcade (a gaming subscription service) and the Apple Card (a credit card).



Advertisement

Apple CEO Tim Cook. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

WHAT'S IN IT FOR SINGAPORE?

But how many of these services will actually be available in Singapore and the rest of Asia?

According to CEO Tim Cook, Apple TV+ will be available in more than 100 countries after its official US debut in “autumn 2019”. For those living in non-temperate countries, that translates to September through to November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for exactly which countries are part of the 100, CNA Lifestyle understands that there is no official confirmation that Singapore or any other Asian country is on the list as of press time.

Pricing was also not announced, and is scheduled to be revealed later this year.

STAR-STUDDED APPEARANCES

Director Steven Spielberg, TV host Oprah Winfrey and Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carrell and Jason Momoa made appearances at the event that brought the Steve Jobs Theatre crowd to its feet – and the perfect platform for Cook to announce the company’s new Apple TV+ app and Apple TV+ channels, which will be available on the iPhone and iPad, and to Apple TV+ customers in over 100 countries with a free software update this May.

Customers will be able to subscribe to Apple TV+ channels a la carte and watch them on the Apple TV+ app, with no additional apps, accounts or passwords required.

They’re in a billion pockets, folks. The whole world’s got them in its hand, and that represents a major opportunity.

Actresses Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Users will be able to watch new Apple TV channels – paying for only the services they want, all on demand and will be made available both on and offline, within the new, customised Apple TV app. The app will offer suggestions for shows and movies from over 150 streaming apps, including Amazon Prime and Hulu, as well as pay TV services such as Canal+, Charter Spectrum, DIRECTV NOW and PlayStation Vue. Optimum and Suddenlink from Altice will be added later this year.

Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard at the Apple TV+ launch. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

According to Apple, these Apple TV+ channels include popular services such as HBO, Starz, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, Smithsonian Channel, EPIX, Tastemade, Noggin and new services like MTV Hits, with “more to be added over time around the world”.

Through Family Sharing, users can share Apple TV+ and subscriptions to Apple TV+ channels for free. It was clear that Apple TV+ did not forget about the kids with Big Bird introducing the new show Helpsters, starring a new muppet called Cody. The show is the product of Apple teaming up with Sesame Workshop (the non-profit media organisation behind the famed Sesame Street children's show) and will focus on teaching coding skills to preschoolers.

(Photo: Genevieve Loh)

Later this year, customers with eligible VIZIO, Samsung, LG and Sony smart TVs will be able to play videos and other content from their iPhone or iPad directly to their smart TVs with AirPlay 2 support.

IS APPLE TV+ LIKE NETFLIX?

The line-up of star-studded original programming on Apple TV+ is declaration that Apple is charging out of the gate strong. But Cook made it very clear that Apple TV+ isn't Netflix – at least not yet.



The service will offer high-profile original content like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning show; an Emily Dickinson half-hour series starring Hailee Steinfeld; an adaptation of the book Defending Jacob starring and executive produced by Captain America himself Chris Evans and a based-on-a-true story CIA drama starring Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson.

But Apple TV+ will not offer licensed content – syndicated shows like The Big Bang Theory, Mr Robot or Seinfeld, which are available on Netflix. For now, users will still have to buy those shows through iTunes or via terrestrial cable app in Apple TV+ channels.

"We believe deeply in the power of creativity," said Cook on stage. "Great stories can change the world. We feel we can contribute something important to our culture and to our society through great storytelling."



Breaking! And it’s official: #Oprah is in the house and in the #AppleTV + fam! Two powerhouses combined = 🤯 “The apple platform allows me to do what i do in a whole new way... #nextlevel “ - @Oprah at the #appleevent. She will focus on #mentalhealth pic.twitter.com/mtkcGLNhcX — Genevieve Loh (@GenevieveLohCNA) March 25, 2019

Perhaps Winfrey summed things up perfectly. “They’re in a billion pockets, folks,” said the television host and mogul. “The whole world’s got them in its hand, and that represents a major opportunity.”

Winfrey has two documentaries in the works, as well as a new format for her book club where she will be streaming her conversations with the authors.

"We all want to be heard, but we also need to listen ... to be able to harness our hopes and dreams and heal our divisions," she continued. "That is why I have joined forces with Apple. The Apple platform allows me to do what I do, in whole new way."