Thailand’s Siripong Toosadee wins Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge on 5th attempt

After 76 hours, 55 minutes and five seconds, he will be driving home a new car worth S$76,800.

Siripong Toosadee from Thailand was crowned winner of the Last Palm Standing Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge 2019 on Tuesday (Nov 5), after keeping his palm on a car for 76 hours, 55 minutes and five seconds.

Last Palm Standing Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge 2019 winner Siripong Toosadee from Thailand with Glenn Tan, deputy chairman and managing director of Tan Chong International Limited. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

Advertisement

Advertisement

For being the last person standing in the endurance competition, the 41-year-old, who works as despatch driver, will be driving home a new Subaru vehicle worth S$76,800.

It was Toosadee’s fifth time participating in the contest, which kicked off at 1pm on Saturday at the Civic Plaza of Ngee Ann City.

Luu Van Quoc, 29, from Vietnam, came in second at the Last Palm Standing Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge 2019. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

This is the 18th year of the Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge. And this year’s competition saw 400 contestants from nine Asian markets competing for a Subaru Forester 2.0i-S EyeSight in this annual contest of endurance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The first thing in my mind was shock. I couldn’t hear or see anything and didn’t realised I won. I never thought that a normal person like me would win such a big prize. I wanted to challenge myself and my body and prove to myself that I can do this,” he said, sharing that he had trained with weights to get ready for the ordeal.

Toosadee added: "This prize is for my family. Once I get it, I’ll put them all in the car and drive them anyway they want to go."

A contestant braving the rain at the Last Palm Standing Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge 2019 at Ngee Ann City. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

As for what colour he’d want his new ride to be – “Blue. I think I’m going to choose blue for my new car.”

But before that, it’s time to relax. After a grueling four days, the first thing he is looking forward to is having a drink. “I will celebrate with bubble tea with all the other contestants!”

The final contestants coming out of the rain during the Last Palm Standing Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge 2019 at Ngee Ann City. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

Toosadee beat out his two toughest opponents – Luu Van Quoc from Vietnam and Singaporean Mazlinah Ahmad, who was also the only female contestant to have lasted this long.

One of the 11 remaining finalists, Singaporean nurse Mazlinah Ahmad, 53, giving a quick massage to a fellow contestant at the Last Palm Standing Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

Being the last woman standing, Mazlinah was a crowd favourite. The registered nurse who will turn 54 years old on Christmas Day was spotted massaging fellow contestants during their periodic five minute break.

Reaching the final three, she eventually dropped out – after her hand slipped from the palm print. But the popular contestant was still all smiles, waving to the crowd and organisers, and promising to "see you again next year".



Mazlinah Ahmad with her family at the Last Palm Standing Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge 2019. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

On Tuesday morning, the event was temporarily halted due to bad weather, but even then, the 11 remaining contestants at that point were not allowed to sit down, lean on or touch anything.



Supporters and curious onlookers at the Last Palm Standing Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge 2019. (Photo: Rauf Khan)

The final five had comprised one contestant from Vietnam, one from Thailand and three Singaporeans.

Those who dropped out early on won’t go away empty-handed. Contestants who had crossed the first three-hour mark will win additional prizes worth up to S$10,000, while cash incentives were awarded to all participants for enduring a full 48 hours. An additional S$50 is awarded for every five hours on top of the 48.