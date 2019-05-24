Fans petition for Danny DeVito to play Wolverine in future Marvel movies

A change.org petition with over 27,000 signatures is calling for the Dumbo actor to take over from Hugh Jackman as the new X-Men character.

Now that Hugh Jackman has hung up his claws as Wolverine, the Internet is on the case to find his replacement. And apparently, they've decided on Danny DeVito.

Thousands of fans have signed a petition on change.org called “Have Danny DeVito play the rebooted Wolverine in the MCU”. Started by a DeVito fan known as “Ring Arius”, the petition set a goal for 25,000 signatures and has so far surpassed the mark with over 27,500 as of May 24.

The petition on change.org is titled "Have Danny DeVito play the rebooted Wolverine in the MCU". (Photo: change.org)

The petition read: “The only man able to take the throne after Hugh Jackman. We believe that if Wolverine is to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the only man able to pull it off is Danny DeVito.”

It’s unclear if the 74-year-old, 147cm, Dumbo actor is aware of the petition or even if he’d be up for the job. The closest he's come to playing a "comic book" character is The Penguin in Batman Returns.

Jackman played the iconic character for 17 years, starting with X-Men in 2000 and ending with Logan in 2017. The 50-year-old actor said in 2018 that while he was done playing the character, Wolverine might still return. “Oh, Wolverine will be back. Someone’s going to buy him, I don’t know,” he said in an interview with Sunday TODAY.

