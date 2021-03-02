'Here we go again': Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is pregnant, expecting 3rd child

The actress made the announcement on social media, posting a photo of herself with her family, as her husband and their two daughters touch her baby bump.

Gal Gadot is expecting baby number three! The Wonder Woman star made the announcement on Monday (Mar 1) on social media with a cute photo on Instagram of herself and her husband with her two children.

She captioned the post: “Here we go again”.

In the photo, husband Jaron Varsono, as well as her daughters are all seen touching Gadot's baby bump. The 35-year-old actress is mum to nine-year-old Alma and three-year-old Maya.

Congratulatory messages are rolling in from fans and fellow celebrities such as Hilary Swank, Kate Hudson and Jason Momoa, the latter of whom wrote: “Congratulations mama”.

Gadot was last seen presenting an award at the Golden Globes on Sunday. Her most recent turn as the superhero was in Wonder Woman 1984, released in December last year.

The Israeli star, who incorporated her husband and daughters in a special scene in Wonder Woman 1984, told GoodDay DC in an interview: "To have them captured in the film with me, because they are a part of it, meant a lot, and it's an amazing, amazing souvenir that we will forever cherish".

The actress also revealed that she was pregnant with her second child during the reshoots for the first Wonder Woman film, which aired in 2017.