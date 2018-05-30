Stocking up for a World Cup party at home? Get booze delivered to your doorstep

It sucks when you’ve run dry by halftime. CNA Lifestyle lists some of the best online options to save the day (or night) for you and your buddies.

SINGAPORE: With the World Cup kicking off on Jun 14, everyone is sure to be in a party mood. After all, this once-every-four-years sporting spectacle is the perfect excuse for friends to hang out at someone’s place.

And as any football fan would tell you, watching 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes on television is best experienced with bags of chips and some booze within arm’s reach.

The Germany team celebrating after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup. (Photo: AFP/Pedro Ugarte)

But what if you realise that you’ve run out of party beverages halfway through? Short of scrambling down to your neighbourhood 7-11 or mama shop – and risk missing that Ronaldo free kick or that Neymar wonder goal – you can always go online for that last minute delivery. Or better yet, plan ahead.

Here are some alcohol delivery options for your World Cup house party – or even before that.

How to keep your stash well-stocked for your World Cup party. (Photo: Unsplash)

ALCOHOL DELIVERY

(Screen grab: Alcohol Delivery)

The name says it all – and if you want your booze delivered ASAP, this is for you. You can order up to midnight on weekdays and 2am on weekends – and they promise to deliver the goods in an hour’s time. Anywhere in Singapore. Chilled.

They’ve got a huge selection available but you might also want to consider one of their many party packages.

Alcohol Delivery's Liqueur Dreams package comprises two bottles of Jagermeister and 10 cans of Redbull. (Photo: Alcohol Delivery)

Among these are: Liqueur Dreams (two bottles of Jagermeister and 10 cans of Redbull for S$165); Wine Medley (three bottles and a wine decanter for S$110), and Festive Fiesta (three wines, a carton of beer, a sparkling wine for S$202.60, which serves seven to 12 people); and Beer Bonanza (one spirit, a carton of beer and a champagne or sparkling wine, which serves seven to 12 people, for S$169.20).

They deliver in an hour’s time, for free if the order is above S$50, otherwise it’s a S$10 fee. There’s a surcharge of S$10 for destinations in Sentosa. Order online or call 9244 5533 between noon and midnight (Sundays to Thursdays) or noon to 2am (Fridays, Saturdays and even of public holidays). For other timings, order a day in advance.

alcoholdelivery.com.sg

REDMART

(Screen grab: Redmart)

There’s such a huge selection of beer, wine and spirits with a varied price range, we didn't know where to start. Alternatively, key in “alcohol delivery” on the website and voila, things are whittled down to a manageable list of 80, the majority of which are whiskeys (mainly single malt and scotch).

It carries labels such as Yamazaki, Redbreast, Glen Scotia, Ben Nevis, Amrut and Wolfburn. Prices range from S$373 for the Redbreast 21 Years to S$105 for the Benromach 5 Years.

Johnnie Walker Platinum Label 18 Years, Redbreast 15 Year Old Single Pot Still, Yamazaki 2017 Limited Edition. (Photos: RedMart)

Incidentally, Redmart has a World Cup promotion going on until Jun 30. If you purchase S$150 worth of Carlsberg Green Label or Smooth Draught, you stand a chance to get your very own deck chair – because that’s the only way you should be watching football.

Delivery is between four and five days, from 7am to 10pm, and is free for orders of S$40 and above.

redmart.com

FAIRPRICE ON

(Screen grab: FairPrice On)

A less overwhelming alternative to Redmart, its online selection comprises 526 wines, 164 beers and 33 liquors. (Although the categories can get rather confusing – you’ll find Chinese cooking wines in their “wine” category.)

Nevertheless, there’s a decent selection for every price point. A Suntory Single Malt Whisky (The Yamazaki Distiller's Reserve) goes for S$169.90, a Penfolds Yattarna Chardonnay is S$188.00, a six-pack Krombacher Pils Premium Can Beer is S$27.80.

Keep an eye out for deals, too: A 24-pack Stella Artois Premium Lager costs S$89 until May 31, and we’re sure there will be similar promos once the games begin.

Six-pack Krombacher Pils Premium, Penfolds Yattarna Chardonnay, Suntory Single Malt Whisky (The Yamazaki Distiller's Reserve). (Photos: Fairprice On)

Looking for more discounts? If you sign up for its Just Wine Club, with an annual membership fee of S$20, you get eight-per-cent off on selected wines.

Delivery is free for purchases worth S$59 and above; otherwise, it’s a S$7 fee. You can also reserve your delivery slot between 10am and 10pm, up to seven days in advance.

fairprice.com.sg

COLD STORAGE

(Screen grab: Cold Storage)

It offers slightly fewer options than FairPrice Go, but you’ll have an easier time navigating the website. The selection includes 320 wines, 120 beers and ciders, 104 spirits - and a handful of sake and umeshu as well, if you’re rooting for Japan…

For beers, aside from the usual suspects, other brands include Kona (S$29 for a six-pack), Tuatara (S$35) and San Miguel (S$21.95). Archipelago’s craft bears go for S$18.50 for a four-pack.

Johnny Walker Blue Label, Archipelago craft beers, Veuve Clicquot Champagne Yellow Label Brut Non-Vintage. (Photos: Cold Storage)

A Johnny Walker Blue Label goes for S$239, while a Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky 18 years is at $235. Want to stock up on champagne? Six bottles of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Non-Vintage go for S$399. There are also other discount promotions (of up to 34-per-cent off) so best check that out.

Delivery is free for purchases worth S$59 and above, otherwise, it’s S$7. It’s same day delivery – but only if you order before 10am (it’ll reach you either between 3pm and 6pm, or 6pm and 10pm). Else, you’ll get your order the following day.

coldstorage.com.sg

WINE CONNECTION

(Screen grab: Wine Connection)

Singapore’s reliable wine bar delivers – and there are liquors, spirits and, yes, beer, too. Price range is varied, and they sometimes have discounts: Splurge on The Chateau Beychevelle – Saint Juluien Grand Cru (currently at S$259) or pop open an Ernest Repaneau Grande Reserve Champagne Brut (currently S$99) for the final game (even better if France actually makes it to the end).

Chateau Beychevelle – Saint Juluien Grand Cru, Ernest Repaneau Grande Reserve Champagne Brut and Rioja Vega Gran Reserva. (Photos: Wine Connection)

In fact, why not go thematic and get your alcohol based on the country you’re rooting for? Wine Connection stocks up on drinks from countries such as Argentina, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, and Belgium. If you’re rooting for Spain’s La Roja, what could be more apt than a bottle of, erm, rioja?

Regular delivery is between one and four working days, but there’s also a same-day option. For orders above S$100, it’s free for either. But for orders below S$100, it’s a S$10 (standard) or S$15 (same day) fee.

wineconnection.com.sg

THIRSTY BEER SHOP

(Screen grab: Thirsty Beer Shop)

They’ve got a very noob-friendly website, organising their craft beers by country, brewery, strength and style (dark and roasty, Belgian and Trappist). The majority of their beers come from the US (140), and Singapore is also in the mix with 12 from indie microbreweries Brewlander & Co, and Rye & Pint Brewing Co, priced at S$8.50 per bottle (although most are currently unavailable).

But while they specialise in craft beers, they also have a small section on artisanal wine from the US, with prices ranging from S$31.50 to S$39. These include brands like Cline Farmhouse and Inception.

Craft beers galore at Thirsty Beer Shop. (Photo: Thirsty Beer Shop)

Still, it’s beer that's the draw. They offer mixed packs, so you can try different craft beers. At the moment, only the Belgian Beer Pack (S$94) is available, with beers of different styles such as dubbel (a brown-coloured ale with strong, dark fruit flavours and mild spices) and quadrupel, a subcategory of Belgian strong dark ales.

Plus, they’ve got a beer club too – you can subscribe to a three-month beer delivery service of six (S$135), 12 (S$270) or 24 (S$540) beers a month.

Delivery is within three days, and it’s free for orders worth S$60 and above, otherwise it’s S$10. They deliver every day in three time slots, except on the eve of and during public holidays.

thirsty.com.sg

CRAFTBEER.SG

(Screen grab: Craftbeer Singapore)

Hosting a night with the bros? They sell beer by the carton. And they’ve got a range of craft beers: Scottish, Belgian, Japanese, cider and even gluten-free ones (that would be Green's Dry Hopped Lager Gluten Free at S$155.15).

Hitachino Nest beers from CraftBeer.sg. (Photo: CraftBeer.sg)

All in all, they sell 31 brands, the majority of which are Japanese, including Hitachino Nest and Far Yeast Brewing. They also sell Japanese whiskey, Twin Alps at S$96, and umeshu liqueur, Kiuchi Sparking Umeshu “Shuwa Shuwa” at S$235.40.

Delivery is within two days, and is free with purchases above S$100; otherwise, it’s S$10. They don’t deliver on Sundays or public holidays.

craftbeer.sg