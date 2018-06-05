Deliveroo, Foodpanda and McDonald's all ready with delivery promos for World Cup

From local favourites like prata and briyani to international fare like stir-fried la mian and Korean fried chicken, these food delivery services will have your World Cup food needs covered.

SINGAPORE: With great plans to catch your favourite World Cup matches at home, come a great need for sustenance: Easy-to-eat, cutlery-free food that can be passed around your mates while you have a beer - or a vodka drink to suit this year’s World Cup theme - in hand.



Although many of this year’s matches start at more sleep cycle-friendly timings (some as early as 6pm), dinner or supper is not going to magically appear at your doorstep without some pre-ordering. With that in mind, we have rounded up some food deliveries for you to bookmark on your search engine. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to keep the drinks flowing too.



Catch all 64 World Cup matches via Toggle’s 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia Pass at a one-time price of S$112.35. The prices are inclusive of GST and includes either a free six-month Toggle Prime plan, or a 12-month MUTV and Chelsea TV plan.



DELIVEROO

(Photo: Pixabay/marckbass8)

If watching football creates a Pavlovian reaction in you to hanker for pizza and wings, you’ll be in good company with Deliveroo. The British online food delivery is rolling out S$12 bundle deals with restaurants, such as Canadian Pizza, Collin Grille’s, and Fish & Co, for match-friendly treats. For instance, the platter from Collin’s Grille includes chicken karaage, assorted sausages, French fries and sweet potato fries with BBQ sauce and mayonnaise.



(Photo: Pixabay/jengland)

And to wash it all down, Deliveroo Editions Katong will give away as many six-pack beers as there are goals. On top of that, you'll also receive a S$2 credit for every goal scored (limited to selected matches) for orders made between 6pm and 10pm from any restaurant.



FOODPANDA

Most of Foodpanda's bundle deals come with Coca-Cola drinks, and can be ordered from participating F&B outlets, such as PastaMania, Crystal Jade, Maki-San, Guzman y Gomez, A-One Claypot House, and 4 Fingers. (Photo: Foodpanda)

Everyone's doing bundle deals (prices vary) for the World Cup period and the German food delivery service is no exception. Participating restaurants include PastaMania, Crystal Jade, Maki-San, A-One Claypot House, 4 Fingers, Guzman y Gomez and more. Most of these F&B outlets will also throw in free Coca-Cola drinks; for example, Guzman y Gomez's S$90 bundle for six burritos/bowls and six helpings of corn chips also comes with six cans of Coca-Cola.

Pick the right side dish in the Pick A Side! campaign and you might win Foodpanda vouchers, footballs or foosball tables. (Photo: Foodpanda)

Off the football pitch, another match is happening: The Pick A Side! campaign by Foodpanda and Coca-Cola that lets you pit popular side dishes against each other. Each week, different game-day food, such as fries vs onion rings, mash vs coleslaw, are highlighted. Pick the one you like, key in the voucher code while ordering, and if your selection is the most popular, you stand to win Foodpanda vouchers, footballs or foosball tables.



HONESTBEE



(Photo: sparklette.net)

If you can't resist walking past an Old Chang Kee outlet without pausing to buy a stick of sotong balls or its signature curry puff, you'll be glad to know that you can order and have them delivered to you for a half-time snack. From Jun 8 to Jul 15, the homegrown and halal-certified chain has exclusively partnered with Honestbee to offer two specially curated sets to football fans: the Golden Ball Set (S$88+ for six to eight pax) and Champion Set (S$138+ for 10 to 12 pax).



(Photo: Old Chang Kee)

The Golden Ball Set consists of the signature Curry'O curry puffs as well as deep-fried favourites like sotong balls, fishballs, chicken wings, crab nuggets, chicken nuggets, spring rolls, gyozas, and cheesy chicken balls. They'll also throw in free banana balls with chocolate sauce, as well as eight cans of Coca-Cola.



The Champion Set contains braised bee hoon, a selection of different curry puffs, and popular options such as Sotong Head onStik, prawn nuggets, crispy chicken wings, chicken wraps, big fishballs, fish fillets and cheesy chicken sausages. It also comes with complimentary banana balls with chocolate sauce and 12 cans of Coca-Cola.



Do take note that you will have to order three days in advance, and deliveries are available from 11am to 11pm daily. The delivery times will be extended to 2am during the quarter and semi-final games on Jul 7, 8, 11 and 12. What's more, three lucky customers stand a chance to win a Coca-Cola fridge worth S$100.



MCDONALD'S



(From left) The Happy Sharing Box (FIFA World Cup Edition, from S$13.65) comes with 12 pieces of Chicken Pizza Kicks and eight pieces of McWings; the Sausage McGriddles with Egg from S$5.40. (Photo: McDonald's)

If you’re going to be watching football matches late into the wee hours of the morning, you might as well get breakfast from McDonald’s – something that fans of the Sausage McGriddles (from S$4.20; Sausage McGriddles with Egg from S$5.40) can look forward to. Even better, the sweet-and-savoury combo of a chicken sausage patty sandwiched between maple syrup-drenched griddle cakes is now available all day long.



But if fried food is what gets you going, try the new Chicken Pizza Kicks (from S$3.90). You don’t even need to dip these deep-fried dough balls into anything as they are filled with a tangy tomato sauce. For more small bites, order the Happy Sharing Box (FIFA World Cup Edition, from S$13.65), which comes with 12 pieces of Chicken Pizza Kicks and eight pieces of McWings.



The very shareable Party McFlurry (from S$5), which is double the size of the regular McFlurry, comes with hot fudge and Oreo crumbs. (Photo: McDonald's)

To cool off your World Cup fever, take your pick from these new desserts: The shareable Party McFlurry (from S$5) with hot fudge and Oreo crumbs, and double the size of the regular McFlurry; Banana Shake (from S$3.80); and Banana Cone (from S$1).



BRINDA'S



Chicken tikka makes a good finger food. (Photo: Brinda's)

When you have a craving for North and South Indian cuisines, you can always count on good ol’ Brinda’s. The starters, such as samosa, vadai and pakora, are great as finger food. Add on something from the tandoor oven – tandoori chicken, tikka and kebab – and you have a nice platter of fried treats and meat.



Brinda's 24-hour home delivery menu brings briyani, prata, curry and more to your football experience. (Photo: Brinda's)

But if you and your mates are feeling ravenous, take your pick from jeera rice to tomato rice to accompany a multitude of meat and vegetarian gravies, curries and masala. For something that doesn’t require much decision making, order the briyani meals before 3am. There are also all kinds of prata, thosai, naan and roti to satisfy every craving, before washing it all down with a lassi or bandung drink.



Brinda’s home menu is available for 24 hour delivery, which means you can order your fill at any time of the night. Another thing that is as sweet as your team scoring a goal is the promotion code, WORLDCUP2018, which will save you the service charge. Applicable from Jun 14 to Jul 16, and only for online orders.



PARADISE GROUP



(From left) Canton Paradise's wok-fried carrot cake in XO sauce; Paradise Dynasty's stir-fried la mian with shredded pork and black fungus; and Paradise Classic's crisp-fried shrimp paste chicken. (Photo: Paradise Group)

Even if snacking during a match is not a thing you and your pals do (because you’re serious about football like that), you still need dinner. The Paradise Group has rolled out three World Cup-exclusive set meals that are great as pre-match nosh for filling your stomach before the action starts.



Paradise Dynasty has a spicy five-dish set (S$45.90) consisting of pork dumplings with hot chilli vinaigrette; braised tofu and sliced pork with mixed mushrooms in spicy sauce; stir-fried French beans with minced pork and preserved olive vegetables; Dynasty crispy chicken; and stir-fried la mian with shredded pork and black fungus. Available for delivery on Mondays to Fridays from 11am to 9pm; and Saturdays and Sundays from 10.30am to 9pm.



Canton Paradise has a five-dish set meal (S$63.99) as well. It comprises steamed kampong chicken in Canton style and crispy roasted Irish duck; stir-fried clams with dried shrimp and chilli; crisp-fried pork chop with salt and pepper; wok-fried carrot cake in XO sauce; and egg fried rice. Available for delivery on Mondays to Fridays from 11am to 9.30pm; and Saturdays and Sundays from 10.30am to 9.30pm.



If you’re not that hungry, Paradise Classic offers a four-dish set menu (S$52.23) that includes crisp-fried shrimp paste chicken; sweet and sour pork with lychee; stir-fried French beans with preserved turnip and dried sakura ebi; and Yangzhou fried rice (medium portion). Available for delivery from Mondays to Fridays, from 11.30am to 2.30pm; and Saturdays and Sundays from 11.30am to 9pm.



Available via Deliveroo, Foodpanda and Honestbee.