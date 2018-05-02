World Cup 2018: The football jerseys we love to hate

The world's best footballers will be dressed their best at the most-watched sporting event on the planet. Or not. CNA Lifestyle takes a cheeky look at the jerseys that are onside and offside fashion-wise – and what's definitely an own goal.

SINGAPORE: Without a doubt, the FIFA World Cup is one of the most prestigious sporting events there is.

And with Russia opening its doors to footballers and fans alike to the biggest party in the world next month, we've got one question: What’s everyone wearing?

The World Cup is clearly defined by three things: Amazing goals, international football stars and country-appropriate jerseys. Yes, jerseys.

Poring over photos of new home and away kits, and choosing one’s favourites has long been a popular milestone to get fans in the mood for the sport's biggest tournament. So as the build-up to 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia gets underway, CNA Lifestyle takes a cheeky look at the list of jerseys that we love to hate, all in one place for you.

Because we’re nice like that.

***

CROATIA

Luka Modric wearing Croatia's home jersey. (Photo: www.goal.com)

We get the check motif, but you can't tell us Luka Modric doesn't look like he's wearing a Sudoku puzzle sponsored by Nike.

COLOMBIA



James Rodriguez wearing Colombia's home jersey. (Photo: www.footyheadlines.com)

That's a lot of yellow to wear at once – said Big Bird. Although James Rodriguez can certainly pull it off.

PERU

Peru's home jersey. (Photo: www.independent.co.uk)

We love how Peru believes in equal opportunity. Everyone gets a beauty pageant sash, regardless of whether you score a goal.

RUSSIA

Russia's home jersey. (Photo: www.independent.co.uk)

Some people use 3D printers, others prefer good ol' dot matrix.

NIGERIA

Alex Iwobi wearing Nigeria's home jersey. (Photo: www.independent.co.uk)

Alex Iwobi wears the latest in athletic sweater vests.

PORTUGAL

Cristiano Ronaldo wearing Portugal's home jersey. (Photo: www.independent.co.uk)

This red jersey with green and metallic gold trimmings is lovely. And also strangely perfect for very buff Christmas elves.

SERBIA



Serbia's away jersey. (Photo: www.footyheadlines.com)

The Serbian colours could have gone down the trim of the sleeves. Or they could go right down the middle, only to disappear into the chest area to, presumably, better draw attention to footballer man-nipples. We're giving a red card to Serbia’s jersey, but we are inspired to get a new luggage belt strap.

