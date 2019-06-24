Why Singapore was chosen to host the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards

The best of the international culinary scene is being feted at the Marina Bay Sands Theatre. We will be updating this list through the evening.

The world’s top chefs have descended upon Singapore for the biggest night of the international culinary world: The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards.

This is the first time the main ceremony is hosted in an Asian city, after handing out awards in New York, Australia and the Basque Country of Spain since its start in 2016.

The awards will be held tonight (Jun 25) at the Marina Bay Sands Theatre. Deloitte, a professional services consultancy, has independently adjudicated the list compiled by a voting academy, which comprises over 1,000 international chefs, food writers and travelling gastronomes.

According to the organisers, Singapore has long been considered a hotspot for top-class gastronomy and drinks, with local restaurants such as Odette (No 28 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2018), Burnt Ends, Waku Ghin and Les Amis, as well as acclaimed bars and famous hawker stalls.

“There is no doubt that this food loving city state provides a very appropriate setting for our events in Asia,” said Charles Reed, Group Managing Director of William Reed, the media company that owns The World's 50 Best Restaurants. “There is also a discerning dining public [in Singapore who are] hungry for gastronomic adventures.”

According to William Drew, Director of Content at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, this year’s event programme is the “most extensive ever”, with collaborative dinners, master classes and 50 Best Talks happening all over the island over a three day period.

“Food has always been important to a foodie nation like Singapore. And this love for food has led to immense diversity in our food offerings, which in turn has become a huge draw from around the world,” Singapore Tourism Board Deputy Chief Executive Melissa Ow told CNA Lifestyle.

“Over the last few years, Singapore has grown in stature and reputation as a well-known culinary capital. It is not surprising that these days, Singapore often finds itself mentioned alongside other global culinary cities. The international F&B community now recognises Singapore's ability to support new-to-market ideas and brands.”

Ow explained that by hosting the awards in Singapore, STB is hoping to attract interest from international industry players who are “keen to explore Singapore for what she has to offer”.

“This lays the foundation for potential business opportunities and collaborations with Singapore restaurants and bars, as well as our home-grown talent,” she said. “We hope that the awards will encourage local companies to push the boundaries in food innovation and continue to create great food experiences for consumers.”

A full list of winners will be published here as the results are announced. Check back for updates.​​​​​​​

