Holey Batman: Worldwide flashing of bat signal on Batman Day

Thirteen major cities took part in the bat signalling on Saturday (Sep 21), including Melbourne, Tokyo and Paris.

If you saw the bat signal in real life, you weren’t seeing things. The sign was flashed onto landmark buildings in 13 major cities around the world on Saturday (Sep 21) to mark Batman Day and commemorate the caped crusader’s 80th anniversary.



Fans of Batman recognise the signal as a distress call to summon the dark knight in times of trouble in Gotham City, where the character is based.



The annual event was started in 2014 by DC Comics. This year, the first lighting of the bat signal began at Fed Square in Melbourne, at 8pm local time. In New York, the sign was flashed onto the former Domino Sugar Refinery in Brooklyn.



Other cities that took part included Tokyo, Johannesburg, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barcelona, London, Sao Paulo, Montreal and Mexico City. Each city kept the signal on for four hours.



The final bat signal was seen at City Hall in Los Angeles, chosen to honour Adam West – the Batman of the 60s television series – when he died at age 88.