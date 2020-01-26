Andy Lau cancels Hong Kong concerts over Wuhan virus concerns

HONG KONG: Andy Lau’s upcoming concerts in Hong Kong have been cancelled after the outbreak of a new coronavirus which has affected thousands in China and overseas.

The singer's twelve Hong Kong concerts in February have been cancelled "to protect the health and safety of the audience" in view of the outbreak, said an announcement on his website on Sunday (Jan 26).



The 12-day Hong Kong leg of the My Love Andy Lau World Tour was originally scheduled to start on Feb 15. The cancelled concerts were from Feb 15 to 18, Feb 20 to 23 and Feb 25 to 28.

“Please keep your concert tickets. The organiser will announce refund arrangements on the official website and social media platforms of My Love concert shortly,” said the announcement.



The exchange and collection of tickets at Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre from Jan 29 to Feb 7 and the Hong Kong Coliseum from Feb 10 to 22 will also be cancelled.



“We apologise to all those who have purchased tickets in support of Mr Andy Lau,” added the announcement.

Lau is also scheduled to perform in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing later in the year, but Sunday's announcement did not mention whether these concerts were also affected.



The singer's announcement came a day after Hong Kong declared the outbreak of the mystery virus as an "emergency" - the city's highest warning tier - as authorities ramped up measures aimed at reducing the risk of further infections spreading.

The SARS-like virus which started in Wuhan, Hubei province has killed at least 56 people and infected more than 2,000 people globally.

President Xi Jinping warned on Saturday that China faced a "grave situation" as authorities raced to contain the respiratory illness that has caused the widespread abandonment of Chinese New Year celebrations across the country and overwhelmed health facilities in Hubei.

The virus has spread nationwide in China and cases have been reported in several other countries as far away as the United States, France and Australia.

