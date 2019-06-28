Popular Taiwan bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang opens in Singapore

As part of its opening, it will give away 188 cups of brown sugar boba milk, a drink inspired by founder Edison Chen's childhood memories.

Bubble tea lovers, heads up – there's another contender in town fighting for your affection (and taste buds).

Popular Taiwan chain Xing Fu Tang opened its doors on Friday (Jun 28) to a queue of at least 100 waiting to try its signature drink, brown sugar boba milk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A queue of at least 100 formed outside Xing Fu Tang's store before it opened at 11am on Jun 28, 2019. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

As part of its opening, Xing Fu Tang said it would give away 188 cups of brown sugar boba milk - a drink inspired by founder Edison Chen's childhood memories.

According to the bubble tea chain, Chen's grandmother would often cook while looking after the younger Chen and she would sometimes leave sugar on the stove top for a tad too long, caramelising the mixture in the process.

Xing Fu Tang's pearls are handmade onsite. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chen drew from this recollection to create Xing Fu Tang's version of the popular drink. Its brown sugar pearls are handmade in-store before being cooked in a wok.

When drink orders are placed, a mixture of pearls and brown sugar syrup is swirled in a plastic cup, before milk and cream are poured in. The finishing touch is a layer of brown sugar, which is blowtorched for a smoky kick.



The finishing touch - blowtorching a brown sugar layer for that smoky contrast. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

The end result is a creamy treat which brown sugar boba milk fans will relish.

The tapioca pearls are chewier than most, and the brown sugar syrup blends well with the milk and cream mixture. It's sweet, but it doesn't hit you till a few sips later.

Those who do not like their drinks to be overly sweet, however, may want to steer away.

Xing Fu Tang's signature drink - Brown sugar boba milk. How does it taste? (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Another popular drink by the chain is its strawberry boba milk. Decidedly different from its brown sugar counterpart, this is reminiscent of a strawberry milkshake - but lighter.

One can taste strawberry puree mixed with milk, and the drink comes with pink cactus pearls, which are softer to the bite compared with the ones cooked in brown sugar.

Those looking for a refreshing pick-me-up may not enjoy this drink because it can be a little heavy, but if you are looking for a fruity sweet treat, this may be it.

(From left) Xing Fu Tang's Damascus rose tea with lemon, brown sugar boba milk and strawberry boba milk. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Xing Fu Tang’s Damascus rose lemon tea is a departure from its milk-based drinks. Made with a rose tea base (no caffeine, which means you can have it at any time of the day) and fresh lemon, it is perfect to quench your thirst if you lean towards tangy flavours.

It’s also worth noting that most of Xing Fu Tang’s drinks can't be customised. If you prefer your drink to be less sweet, only its lightly roasted oolong tea allows for less sugar.

Many of its drinks are made for the camera: From brown sugar swirls to a rabbit panna cotta atop a mango smoothie. Be prepared to photograph your drink to your heart’s content.

Xing Fu Tang's Insta-worthy mango smoothie, complete with a rabbit-shaped panna cotta. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Xing Fu Tang Singapore is located at #01-22, Century Square.

The store is looking to get its halal certification soon, and plans to open a second store in Ngee Ann City by the middle of 2020.

