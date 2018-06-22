Fancy a yoghurt drink made with crushed egg shells?

Follow our CNA LIFESTYLE page on Facebook for more trending stories and videos



SINGAPORE: It is not a concoction from the fictional world of Willy Wonka but an actual beverage by Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) students, which even made it to the finals of the 12th World Dairy Innovation Awards on Jun 20.

The Fleuryo High Calcium Yoghurt Drink was a finalist in the Best Dairy Drink and Best Dairy Product from Asia categories. The unusual drink is the brainchild of students Ong Han Xuan, Chong Ke Ann, Tang Hwee Peng, and Nur Syafiqah Bte Zakaria from NYP’s Food Science and Nutrition department.

Part of the team behind the eggshell yoghurt drink, Fleuryo High Calcium Yoghurt Drink: (from left) Ong Han Xuan, Nur Syafiqah Bte Zakaria, and Tang Hwee Peng. (Photo: Nanyang Polytechnic)

Made with ingredients such as heat-treated egg shells, yoghurt, earl grey tea and chia seeds, a serving of Fleuryo is said to meet the recommended daily intake of calcium for adults aged 19 to 50 years old, according to the press release from NYP.

So what does it taste like? Imagine a flavour profile similar to Thai milk tea, with and chewy bits of chia seeds for texture – something the team wanted to replicate to appeal to the bubble tea-loving crowd.

Egg shells were used because they are some of the most calcium-rich ingredients in the world. Instead of sugar, the students used monk fruit extract, which is 300 times sweeter than sugar and has no calories.

It is supposed to offer a convenient drink that is low in fat, high in protein, and has live yoghurt cultures, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and calcium, according to the NYP press release.

BEATING CP-MEIJI AND GENERAL MILLS

Along with the Fleuryo High Calcium Yoghurt Drink, the Aloha Bliss Frozen Yoghurt was the only other student submission to qualify for the finals – and went even further. It even beat other international entries, such as those from CP-Meiji and General Mills to win Best Dairy Snack.

The team that invented the winning Aloha Bliss Frozen Yoghurt: (Front row, from left) Regine Lee, Tricia Kuai, Chang Wee Ling, and Liu Teng Hui; together with Phoebe Ng Zi Yin (at the back). (Photo: Nanyang Polytechnic)

The NYP student team, comprising Regine Lee, Liu Teng Hui, Tricia Kuai, Chang Wee Ling from the Food Science & Nutrition department, and Phoebe Ng Zi Yin from the Visual Communication department, created Aloha Bliss Frozen Yoghurt’s three bite-sized treats with familiar Asian tastes and textures, such as chrysanthemum, wolfberries, yam, coconut and chia seeds.

The two creations took the Diploma in Food Science & Nutrition students four months to research and develop. Both dairy inventions are not available commercially yet.