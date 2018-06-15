Frozen yogurt store llaollao to reopen at Changi T2

The first five customers will get six months' supply of Sanum frozen yogurt.

SINGAPORE: Spanish frozen yogurt company llaollao has announced that it will reopen tomorrow (Jun 16) at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

And to celebrate the occasion, llaollao will offer six months' supply of its popular Sanum parfait to the first five customers in line when it opens at 10am (terms and conditions apply).

Advertisement

It's not stopping there: A second llaollao outlet is planned to open at Tampines 1 at the end of the month.

The brand closed its 29 Singapore stores in December last year. The stores were replaced by another frozen yogurt brand, Yole.

In a press release, llaollao said that the company’s return to Singapore “is driven by consumers’ strong demand for llaollao since it left last December”. Local company Manna is the appointed operator and sub-franchisee for llaollao’s airport store.

The yogurt will “return at the same quality and similar price”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first llaollao store in Singapore opened in Marina Square in 2013 and, thanks to the product’s popularity, soon saw more outlets opening in both central and heartland locations.