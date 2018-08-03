Yoona to hold fan meet in Singapore

The Girls’ Generation member will be performing and interacting with fans at her first solo fan meet here.

SINGAPORE: Korean pop star Yoona will be holding her first solo fan meet in Singapore on Sep 28.

At the event, held at Zepp@BigBox, the 28-year-old will perform and interact with fans.

The Girls’ Generation member is on her first official solo tour in Asia, which began in May and is titled Yoona Fanmeeting Tour – So Wonderful Day #Story_1. She has since visited fans in Bangkok, Tokyo and Osaka.

In addition to being one of Korea’s most popular girl band members, Yoona has released successful solo singles such as “To You”, “Deoksugung Stonewall Walkway” and “When The Wind Blows”. She also has acting and television projects under her belt, with her most recent being a stint on the variety show Hyori’s Homestay. Drama fans will remember her from Confidential Assignment, You Are My Destiny and Love Rain.

Yoona Fanmeeting Tour – So Wonderful Day #Story_1 takes place on Sep 28 at 8pm at Zepp@BigBox. Tickets from S$98 to S$248 will launch on Aug 6 at 10am on apactix.com and at Singpost outlets islandwide.