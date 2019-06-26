Popular YouTuber found dead after last video discussed suicidal thoughts

Popular YouTuber Desmond ‘Etika’ Amofah has been found dead on Tuesday (Jun 25) of an apparent suicide, after having gone missing since last week.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) found his body a day after his personal effects such as his wallet and phone were discovered on the Manhattan Bridge. They later released a statement on social media that read: “We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police had appealed for information on Amofah's whereabouts last Thursday (Jun 20) after he posted an eight-minute clip on his secondary channel that included mention of suicide. He said “it was a fun life” and that “he had a great time.” The video was later removed for violating YouTube's community guidelines.



The 29-year-old had been struggling with mental health issues and had shown erratic behaviour, which included uploading pornography on his YouTube channel in 2018. He then commented that it was “time to die” when his channel was deactivated for going against guidelines.

Etika, as he was known online, had over 800,000 fans on his YouTube channel and streaming website Twitch where he posted Nintendo-centric videos and streams. He also had several hundred thousand followers on Instagram and Twitter.

Tributes have poured in from the online community. YouTube Creators released this statement: "We mourn the loss of Etika, a beloved member of our gaming creator community. All of us at YouTube are sending condolences to his loved ones and fans."

Advertisement

Advertisement

YouTuber Pewdiepie, real name Felix Kjellberg, said that it was hard to accept Amofah’s death. “Hard to grasp that he’s actually gone, left us way too soon. You will continue to live on in our hearts. Rest in peace.”

Fashion YouTuber James Charles, who has been dealing with his own troubles, also sent a message of support: “RIP Etika. My heart is so so heavy hearing this news. I hope that the community finally realises that creators are human beings with real, valid feelings. Someone having followers doesn't excuse cyber bullying. It's so easy to be kind to one another!"

