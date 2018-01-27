Yuna and Adam Sinclair wed in Pahang: Report

SINGAPORE: Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna married Adam Sinclair on Friday (Jan 26), reported Malaysian media.

According to the New Straits Times, the ceremony was held at Puncak Rimba in Bentong, Pahang and attended by 300 family members and friends.

Yuna wore a white dress designed by Hatta Dolmat, who also designed the gown she wore for her engagement.

Here's looking at us kid A post shared by Adam Sinclair (@adamyousofunny) on Jan 25, 2018 at 6:51pm PST

Yuna, born Yunalis Zarai, shot to stardom with her self-titled debut album produced by Grammy Award-winner Pharrell Williams. She went on to collaborate with Usher and has also appeared on a billboard in New York's Times Square.

She got engaged to Adam, who directed her Pulang music video, last August.

