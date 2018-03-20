Yvonne Tham to take over as CEO of Esplanade from August

SINGAPORE: Esplanade's assistant CEO Yvonne Tham has been named the successor of current CEO Benson Puah, the company announced on Tuesday (Mar 20).

In a news release, Esplanade said Ms Tham will be appointed CEO-designate from Apr 1, and take over the role from Mr Puah from Aug 1 this year.

Mr Puah has been at the helm of the arts venue since July 1998, while Ms Tham has been assistant CEO since June 2014. The performing arts centre officially opened in October 2002.

In her current role, Ms Tham has been responsible for fulfilling Esplanade’s strategic and social objectives as a performing arts centre and closely with various teams to strengthen Esplanade’s relationship and engagement with different communities, the company said.

She has also been involved in Esplanade’s national role in developing new works as well as artistic and technical capabilities for the industry, it added.

Esplanade chairman Lee Tzu Yang said the company was confident that Ms Tham will "build upon the firm foundation that Esplanade has established in the past 15 years and lead our arts centre in its next phase of growth, fulfilling its mission to inspire audiences and enrich lives through the arts".

He also thanked Mr Puah for his "visionary leadership and immense contributions to Esplanade over the past 20 years, in making the arts accessible to everyone through a diverse calendar of programmes and establishing a strong international network".

"Under Benson’s direction, Esplanade has made a meaningful difference to Singapore’s arts scene and our people and we have no doubt that Yvonne will build on these achievements," he said.